Did UFOs Visit Phoenix 25 Years Ago - the Answer Kicks off the UFO Series on Metaphysics: A View Through the Veil

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2022 -- Humans are fascinated with the possibility of other life forms and their close encounters here on Earth and "the Phoenix Lights," an hours-long parade of UFOs displayed slowly enough for thousands to observe, completely soundless, is one of the most captivating possibilities that UFOs are real. There has never been an intelligent explanation otherwise.



Dr. Kitei, an acclaimed physician who graduated from Temple University Medical School, talks to Barb about that historic night in Phoenix as well as other occasions when she has personally witnessed UFOs. Listeners will enjoy an in-depth description of these huge ships, the conveyed intelligence, perceived communication and shared emotions with people and what these aliens may have been trying to express.



Dr. Kitei's compelling interview about the Phoenix Lights kicks off the UFO Series on Metaphysics: A View Through The Veil. The next episode has host Barb Crowley, who is an American Psychic, Metaphysical Expert, and Radio Host, talk to Stacey Wright, Director of Arizona and Phoenix's MUFON Groups. Stacey will discuss the qualifications, training and findings of UFO researchers, explore the Arizona abduction of Travis Walton and muse about the possible inner/inter dimensional aspect of UFOs.



On another episode, Michael Schratt, aviation and military aerospace historian and one of the top and most respected UFO researchers, will introduce listeners to sightings that haven't grabbed the headlines. What Schratt shares may compel the audience to think completely differently about unidentified flying objects.



Listeners can tune into the UFO Series on Metaphysics: A View Through The Veil by visiting https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/4008 for the live show or to listen to the recording at any time. These are also available, with extended conversations, on https://www.aviewthroughtheveil.com.



About Metaphysics

A View Through The Veil https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/4008/metaphysics-a-view-through-the-veil



Metaphysics is available to everyone and is in everyone's normal life. On the Show, we unravel the mysteries behind Metaphysics, how to use it to have a deeper understanding and an advantage in life. Barb offers access to the understanding, recognition, use, advantage and fun of Metaphysics and shares what she has learned and seen through the Veil, to have it work for people and in the world. We invite guests to expand our view and interaction with life and the other side, what we perceive through our five senses and what we subtly perceive through all of our other senses, the seen and the unseen. Join Barb every Friday at 1 PM Pacific Time and 4 PM Eastern Time on the VoiceAmerica Empowerment Channel.



About Barb Crowley

An American Psychic and Metaphysical Expert who uses her unique gifts to help people live joyfully and more fully in all areas of their life.



Telephone: 303-520-8530

Email: aviewthroughtheveil@gmail.com

Web: http://aviewthroughtheveil.com



About VoiceAmerica

VoiceAmerica is the original digital broadcast company for the production and delivery of Live Internet Talk Radio programming and continues to be the industry leader in digital media, marketing, and distribution. We are the pioneers of digital radio programming and have been since 1999. We create and distribute over 500 unique and innovative radio programs for our millions of engaged listeners worldwide over five niche community based channels: the flagship VoiceAmerica™ Variety Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Empowerment Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Health & Wellness Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Business Channel, and VoiceAmerica™ Influencers Channel. VoiceAmerica™ TV offers targeted and exclusive video programming channels. Our network channels distribute live programs daily that reach a growing domestic and international audience who connect through all devices via our mobile, desktop, and tablet VoiceAmerica destinations.



Learn more at http://www.voiceamerica.com . Download the VoiceAmerica App now to listen live on Apple and Android. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.



For more information about the VoiceAmerica Talk Radio Network call 855-877-4666.