Diddy Hosts Mayweather vs Canelo Post-Fight Party at Palms Casino Resort Las Vegas

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- DIDDY Hosts THE FIGHT PARTY at Rain Nightclub Las Vegas inside the Palms Casino located at 4321 West Flamingo Road, Las Vegas, NV 89103. Doors open 9pm to 2am.



Join the man himself DIDDY for a very special Mayweather vs. Canelo Post-Fight Party this fight weekend Saturday September 14, 2013! DIDDY will be hosting THE FIGHT AFTER-PARTY at Rain Nightclub inside the Palms Casino & Resort Las Vegas for what is guaranteed to be one of the hottest events of this Mexican Independence Day & Fight Weekend!



Ladies join the DIDDY Fight Party guest list and enjoy EXPRESS ENTRY! Sorry Ladies, but everyone will pay cover to see DIDDY! Advance discounted tickets available online at http://iamdiddy-jb.eventbrite.com



Limited amount of presale tickets available and prices will increase soon, so act fast! For more information, contact VIP host Jamie Barren (310) 749-9029, or online http://jbpevents.com