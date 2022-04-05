DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2022 -- An investigation was announced concerning potential securities laws violations by DiDi Global Inc. in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE: DIDI), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by DiDi Global Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



China based DiDi Global Inc., a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. On March 11, 2022, media outlets reported that DiDi Global Inc. suspended preparation for its planned Hong Kong listing, following notice from the Cyberspace Administration of China that DiDi's proposals to prevent security and data leaks had fallen short of requirements.



Shares of DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE: DIDI) declined on March 11, 2022 to $1.71 per share.



