DIDWW Unveils Online Porting Tool for Its Growing Customer Base

Dublin, Ireland -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2020 -- DIDWW, the leading telecommunication platform for businesses and professionals, is pleased to expand its popular list of services to provide its growing customer base with a brand new porting tool. The porting process enables end-users to keep their existing telephone numbers when switching between different telecommunication service providers.



This is often a much sought after requirement for businesses. Not only does switching telephone numbers require the need to update all marketing materials, including any printed brochures and business cards, but it can also mean you run the risk of losing customers. Telephone numbers are an integral part of how customers connect and interact with a brand, so a new number requires that business to then reconnect with existing clients to inform them of the change.



Both of these are expensive and time-consuming processes, so the ability to port a number can help save a company significant amounts of money, and free up their time to focus on the business operations. DIDWW understands this importance, that is why the global telecommunication provider is offering all customers this new porting solution directly through their existing user panel.



This simple tool allows users to initiate and manage the entire porting process online through their account. The functional interface has been created to be as easy to use as possible, and lets each user monitor and follow their porting requests for each phone number. To get started, DIDWW customers simply enter the telephone numbers that they wish to port into the dedicated online area, and the platform will guide them through a few quick and easy steps.



DIDWW is also providing many of its customers with free porting services, allowing them to quickly transfer their numbers and focus on their business with minimal disruption. To get started, businesses just need to provide copies of set documents which are required by the regulatory authorities in each country.



Although Local Number Portability (LNP) services are not usually standardized globally, DIDWW will attempt to provide its porting capabilities in as many countries as possible, and its dedicated team is at hand to assist all customer requirements.



Raimonda Martinkiene, the COO at DIDWW, added, "We understand just how important a telephone number is to any organization. No matter whether they have been in business for many years or are just starting out, customers get used to a certain number and having to change it can be a vast wasted expense.



That is why DIDWW is pleased to be able to offer our customers the ability to port their existing number through our easy to use online platform. This simple process is predominantly free and just requires them to input their numbers and follow some short instructions, with our platform taking care of the rest."



About DIDWW

DIDWW is a platform for telecommunication professionals with full self-service access and real-time provisioning, API and all the necessary building blocks for the ultimate control over voice and SMS services.



The company offers the largest fully compliant international coverage of local, national, mobile, toll-free voice and SMS-enabled virtual phone numbers, two-way local and global SIP trunks, access to local emergency services, flexible capacity options, free global number portability, number selection tool, and more.



DIDWW delivers premium quality services to thousands of operators worldwide through a private and fully geo-redundant network with mission-critical reliability and guaranteed SLA. Their customers enjoy advanced solutions coupled with a unique service experience and superior value, all driven by a highly motivated team of professionals.



