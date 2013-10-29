Diebold Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Long-Term Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term investors in shares of Diebold Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) , was announced concerning whether certain Diebold Incorporated officers and directors possibly breached their fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements.



Investors who are current long-term stockholders in shares of Diebold Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns, among other things, whether certain Diebold Incorporated officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Diebold Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from over $2.83 billion in 2011 to over $2.99 billion in 2012, while its respective Net Income declined from $144.81 million to $78.45 million. Recently Diebold Incorporated agreed to pay more than $48 million in penalties and restitution in connection with Federal investigations by the SED and Department of Justice over alleged bribes in China, Indonesia and Russia.



Shares of Diebold Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) declined from $40.59 per share in April 2012 to $27.61 per share ion April 2013.



On Oct. 23, 2013, NYSE:DBD shares closed at $29.76 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Diebold Incorporated (NYSE:DBD), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com