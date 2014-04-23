Diebold Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Long Term Investors Alert: Investigation of Diebold Incorporated Continues

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term investors in shares of Diebold Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) is ongoing concerning whether certain Diebold officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties.



Investors who are current tlong-term stockholders of shares of Diebold Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) have certain options and you should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether certain offciers and directors of Diebold Incorporated breached their fiduciary duties that caused damages to the company and NYSE:DBD stockholders.



Diebold Incorporated agreed to pay more than $48 million in penalties and restitution in connection with Federal investigations by the SED and Department of Justice over alleged bribes in China, Indonesia and Russia.



Diebold Incorporated reported that its annual Total Revenue declined from over $2.99 billion in 2012 to over $2.85 billion in 2013 and that its Net Income of $73.60 million in 2012 decreased to a Net loss of $181.60 million in 2013.



On April 21, 2014, NYSE:DBD shares closed at $39.83 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Diebold Incorporated have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com