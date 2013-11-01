Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Diebold, Incorporated : Technology and Communications - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

"Diebold, Incorporated : Technology and Communications - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, key competitors, financial analysis, recent developments, key employees, company locations and subsidiaries as well as employee biographies.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Diebold, Incorporated"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Diebold, Incorporated" for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



ReasonsToBuy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "Diebold, Incorporated"

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Diebold, Incorporated (Diebold) is one of the global leaders in providing integrated self-service delivery and security systems and services. The company primarily serves banks and financial institutions, government agencies, utilities, public libraries, and retail outlets, among others. Its offerings include self-service transaction systems, physical and electronic security systems, software and various products that are used for equipping bank facilities and voting equipment. Diebold also provides outsourced and managed services including currency management, remote monitoring, troubleshooting for self-service customers, transaction processing and maintenance services. The company operates in major countries across the Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America and Asia-Pacific. Diebold is headquartered in Ohio, the US.



Companies Mentioned



Diebold, Incorporated



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