NewYork, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2021 -- Dielectric Etchers Market Size is forecast to reach $7.8 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2021-2026. The growing need for miniaturizing electronic devices in several end users such as automotive, medical, aerospace, consumer electronics and so on will drive the Dielectric Etchers market share in the forecast period. Rising demand for dry and wet etching process is also driving the market growth. In addition, rising demand for artificial intelligence, data processing and analytics is major factors which are driving the adoption of neuromorphic chips across the globe thereby creating the demand for Dielectric Etchers industry. Moreover, rapid technological upgradation in Internet of Thing (IoT) application for providing advanced smart devices to various consumers is also anticipated to boost the demand of technologically advanced semiconductors and this in turn is predicted to create significant demand for Dielectric Etchers market during the forecast period 2021-2026.



Dielectric Etchers Market Segment Analysis - By Type



Dry Etch segment held significant market share of 38.5% in 2020 as this process currently used in semiconductor fabrication processes due to its unique ability over wet etch to do anisotropic etching (removal of material) to create high aspect ratio structures. In addition, dry etching is a versatile technology that is used to create a wide range of devices. In recent times many industries switched to dry etch process from traditional wet etching as it consumes less chemical and also considered as most suitable for automation and single wafer manufacturing. Moreover in 2019, Micralyne Inc. has purchased Versalis fxP Cluster System from SPTS Technologies, a KLA company. The company will use the Versalis fxP equipped with a Rapier plasma etch module to increase production capacity to meet increasing customer demand for its biomedical, optical, and industrial MEMS. Hence more such adoption is expected to create opportunities for the market. Further, enormous technological up gradation taking place in the IoT application to offer technologically advanced smart devices to different consumers across the globe is also predicted to accelerate the demand of advanced semiconductors, thereby affecting the m Dielectric Etchers industry outlook in the forecast period 2021-2026.



Dielectric Etchers Market Segment Analysis - By End User



Consumer Electronics segment in Dielectric Etchers market is expected to witness a highest CAGR of 6.6% the forecast period. The demand for Dielectric Etcher is driven by smartphones and other applications across the consumer electronics industry, which require semiconductor ICs. In addition, the trend of increasing numbers of Internet of Things (IoT) devices is expected to force the semiconductor industry to invest in this equipment, in a bid to attain intelligent products. As per Semiconductor Equipment and Materials International (SEMI), in 2020, the silicon wafer shipments reached 12,407 million square inches, which indicated a 5% increase over 2019. Enormous technological upgradation is leading to an increase in the number of IoT applications. Moreover, the continuous advancements in consumer electronics and the use of sensors in various electronic products are proliferating the applications of plasma etching in smartphones and their demand across almost all the industry sectors. The South Korean government announced to invest $1.34 billion for the next ten years to support the development of next-generation semiconductor technology, to support Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix. The investment will help Korean companies, such as Samsung and SK Hynix, to enhance their semiconductor manufacturing capabilities. Dielectric Etcher is further expected to gain traction with this growing demand. Hence this rising adoption is analyzed to create significant growth for Dielectric Etchers market size in the forecast period 2021-2026.



Dielectric Etchers Market Segment Analysis - By Geography



Dielectric Etchers market in APAC region held significant market share of 40% in 2020, owing to growing consumption of smartphones and other high-performance electronics devices in the region. Countries such as India, China, Taiwan, South Korea and so on are few of the prominent markets for Dielectric Etcher, and this is primarily attributed to the growing demand for advanced technologies across numerous end-user industries, high growth of the consumer electronics industry, rising support for the semiconductor industry in the region. In May 2019, Taiwan Semiconductor has opened new branch in Beijing to accommodate the rapid growth in China and engage local talent in its business development efforts. According to the founder of China Micro Semiconductor Equipment, Yin Zhiwei, the future production rate in the field of the etching equipment is expected to reach 50%. Moreover, the emergence of new technologies in Asia-Pacific has boosted the demand for innovative and user-friendly smart devices. There has been a rising demand from South Korea and Taiwan for semiconductor wafers, due to the large production of consumer electronic devices such as televisions, smartphones, PCs and so on. Further governments of several countries in this region are supporting the growth of semiconductor production by various initiatives, for instance, Made in Chine 2025, Make in India and others will promote the growth of semiconductor industries thereby increasing the growth of Dielectric Etchers market in the forecast period 2021-2026.



Dielectric Etchers Market Drivers



Demand for Neuromorphic Chip to Boost Dielectric Etchers Market



The growing trend of miniaturizing the electronic devices in aerospace and medical sectors will subsequently drive the demand for neuromorphic chips, which will in turn, fuel the demand for dielectric etching for circuit miniaturization. In addition, growing number AI based industries and the technologies enabled by AI require neuromorphic chips for processing. Therefore, rising demand for artificial intelligence, data processing and analytics are the major factors influencing the adoption of neuromorphic chips in the forecast period. Moreover, the automotive industry is one of the major market drivers for neuromorphic chips as the demand for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems peaks. According to the report given by Center for Automotive Research, the global ADAS unit shipments are anticipated to increase from 16.2 million in 2012 to 91.5 million by 2020 and are further expected to grow exponentially as the introduction of neuromorphic chips into ADAS are being tested. Hence rise in demand for neuromorphic chips is analyzed to create significant demand for Dielectric Etchers industry in the forecast period 2021-2026.



Growth of Semiconductor industry creates significant demand for Dielectric Etchers Market



Growth of semiconductor manufacturing is analysed to create significant opportunities in the forecast period. In 2020, Indian Government is planning to offer around $1 billion in cash to every company that sets up a chip manufacturing unit in India. Similarly, China's 'Made in China 2025' initiative will also create significant demand for semiconductor manufacturing in the forecast period. Moreover U.S government is also committed to invest around $50 billion for the growth of semiconductor industry. Dry etching is used in semiconductor fabrication processes due to its unique ability over wet etch to do anisotropic etching to create high aspect ratio structures. It is mainly used to remove photoresist materials during manufacturing of semiconductor devices. As dielectric etchers are used in fabrication of semiconductor is expected to witness significant growth in the forecast period 2021-2026.



Dielectric Etchers Market Challenges



High initial Cost of Dielectric Etchers



Etching is used in micro fabrication to chemically remove layers from the surface of a wafer during manufacturing. In addition, this process is critically important process module, and every wafer undergoes many etching steps before it is complete. As these steps in the process requires high cost, so therefore this high initial cost will hinder the Dielectric Etchers Market growth in the forecast period 2021-2026.



Dielectric Etchers Market Landscape



Product launches, acquisitions, Partnerships and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Dielectric Etcher market. Dielectric Etcher top 10 companies include Plasma Etch, Hitachi, Panasonic, Thierry Corporation, Samco, SPTS Technologies, Shibaura, Oxford Instruments, Tokyo Electron, Mattson Technology, Inc. among others.



Acquisitions/Product Launches



In 2019, Micralyne Inc. has purchased Versalis fxP Cluster System from SPTS Technologies, a KLA company. The company will use the Versalis fxP equipped with a Rapier plasma etch module to increase production capacity to meet increasing customer demand for its biomedical, optical, and industrial MEMS.



In 2019, Applied Materials Inc. acquired Kokusai Electric to provide high productivity in batch processing systems and services for memory, foundry and logic customers.



Key Takeaways



Dielectric Etchers market in APAC region held significant market share of 40% in 2020, owing to growing consumption of smartphones and other high-performance electronics devices in the region.



Dry Etch segment held significant market share of 38.5% in 2020 in the forecast period as this process currently used in semiconductor fabrication processes due to its unique ability over wet etch to do anisotropic etching to create high aspect ratio structures.



The demand for Dielectric Etchers is driven by smartphones and other applications across the consumer electronics industry, which require semiconductor ICs.



The growing trend of miniaturizing the electronic devices in aerospace and medical sectors will subsequently drive the demand for neuromorphic chips, which will in turn, fuel the demand for dielectric etching for circuit miniaturization.



