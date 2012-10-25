Fast Market Research recommends "Diesel and Gas Generator, 2012 - Global Market Size, Segmentation and Equipment Market Share to 2020" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2012 -- Drivers, restraints, challenges, revenue forecast, market share analysis are covered for the global market. The report also covers market revenues and market share of global gas generator analysis separately. The report covers seven key countries for diesel and gas generator market. Revenue forecast, market share analysis and revenues by voltage rating (kVA) are covered at the country level.
Scope
- Data on revenue generated from diesel and gas generator globally, as well as for the leading countries of the world.
- Revenue segmentation by generator rating (kVA) for seven countries: the US, India, China, South Africa, Nigeria, the UK and Germany have been provided.
- Market shares of leading global players including Caterpillar and Cummins.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data for the diesel and gas generator market.
- Develop strategies based on the latest market trends, market shares and revenue growth.
- Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage in the diesel and gas generator market growth potential.
- Identify key partners and business development avenues.
- Respond to your competitors' business structure, strategy and prospects.
Drivers and Impact Analysis, Restraints , Challenges, Market Forecast, Market Share, Market Revenues< 75kVA, Market Revenues 75kVA - 375kVA, Market Revenues >
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
