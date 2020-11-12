Diesel Drag Racers Rewarded for Wins with Champion Blue Flame Performance Engine Oil

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2020 -- Winners from local diesel drag events to national championship diesel drag racing events are eligible for cash contingency payouts. Examples of diesel races to be rewarded include: The Outlaw Diesel Super Series, National Association of Diesel Motorsports, Ultimate Callout Challenge, Scheid Diesel Extravaganza, Sun Coast Shakedown, Rudy's Truck Jam, Ultimate Callout Challenge, Firepunk Diesel, Outlaw Diesel Revenge, Holly Rock Customs Showdown, Rocky Top Diesel Shootout, Hardway Sunshine Showdown, Battle at the Alamo, East Coast Diesel Nationals, Diesel World Drags, Blackout in the Country, Week-End on the Edge, etc.



Diesel Racers can apply for the Champion Diesel Racing Oil Contingency Program now through June 30th, 2021. https://www.championbrands.com/racer-contingency/



Blue Flame Diesel Engine Oils are formulated with workhorse high-zinc performance additives, superior protection, advanced polymer technology, and high TBN, supported by a carrier blend of synthetic fluids.



In addition, Blue Flame Diesel Engine Oils deliver unmatched high temperature film strength and lubricity protection, with the muscle to combat oil shear and maximize sustained cylinder compression. They also inhibit oxidation, corrosive acids, sludge and varnish build-up.



These performance oils keep diesel engines going longer by reducing soot-induced engine wear, controlling abrasive soot contamination and preventing high temperature corrosion, even while allowing for improved fuel economy and lower total cost of ownership. They are proven to increase engine horse power and torque. Champion Blue Flame Diesel Engine Oils are purpose-built for extreme protection and performance. https://www.championbrands.com/diesel-engine-oils/



