Diesel Engines Market Worth $78.8 Billion by 2028

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/27/2023 -- The global Diesel Engines Market is projected to reach USD 78.8 billion in 2028 from USD 63.9 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 4.3% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The market growth has been attributed to the growing demand for commercial vessels, which will anticipate maritime tourism, and will eventually drive the demand for diesel engines used in the marine industry.



Above 1800 rpm segment, by high-speed, is expected to be the largest segment during the forecast period



The growing focus on industrial developments through improved trade integration, manufacturing growth, and regional economic integration will further bolster the demand for high-speed diesel engines during the forecast period. High-speed capacity is an essential factor for commercial cruisers. Increasing demand for tugboats would fuel the adoption of high-speed marine diesel engines during the forecast period. The above 1,800 rpm segment is mainly driven by the demand from the industrial and commercial sectors. Industrial and commercial end users prefer high-speed engines due to their quick-start capability, better fuel efficiencies, and low initial cost and maintenance costs, driving the high demand for above 1,800 rpm high-speed diesel engines.



Marines segment is expected to be the second-largest segment in the market



Marine engines are the main power source in ships for propulsion and auxiliary power and therefore play a vital role in the shipbuilding industry. The shipbuilding industry experiences peaks and troughs that directly affect the demand for diesel engines from the marines market. Maritime transport is the backbone of international trade. Stringent IMO sanctions and geopolitical scenarios can directly impact maritime transport, affecting the demand for diesel engines used in marine applications. Also, diesel locomotives have commonly utilized diesel engines as the main propulsion system, and diesel fuel is the common fuel for locomotives among railway end users.



Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region in the Diesel Engines Market



Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest Diesel Engines Market during the forecast period. Increased construction activities are expected to create new industrial zones. Increased urbanization and government initiatives are other vital factors accelerating the Diesel Engines Market in the country. Also, the investment in fisheries and the government support pertaining to the growth of the fishing industry in Asian countries will drive the market for marine diesel engines in the forecast period.



Key Market Players:



Some of the major players in the Diesel Engines Market are Caterpillar (US), Cummins Inc. (US), Volvo Penta (Sweden), Hyundai Heavy Industries (South Korea), and MAN Energy Solutions (Germany) to boost their position in the Diesel Engines Market. Companies operating in this market also focus on product launches, agreements, and contracts to increase their market shares and expand their geographic presence.



