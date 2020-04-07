Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market Business Opportunities 2026 : Top Companies Yara, BASF, GreenChem, Cummins Filtration

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/07/2020 -- Tall oil is also known as liquid rosin or tallol. It consists of three major components: unsaponifiables, resin acids, and fatty acids. Tall oil fatty acid is formed when esters and carboxylic acids are subjected to a temperature in the Kraft process of paper pulping. It is mainly derived from pine and coniferous trees. The increasing demand for tall oil fatty acid as a viscosity modifier, lubricant, and corrosion inhibitor will increase its market share in the oil and gas industry. The increasing demand for plant-based chemical derivatives over animal-based and crude oil-based chemicals will favor the growth of the market during the forecast period. The increasing demand for unconventional resources of energy will boost the market for lubricants and drilling fluids, thus driving the growth of the global tall oil fatty acid market.



The global Tall Oil Fatty Acid Market Size is $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR from 2014 to 2018, and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2024 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2024.



Segment by Key players:

- Arizona

- Westrock

- Forchem

- Georgia-Pacific

- Harima

- Chemical Associates



Segment by Type:

- Oleic acid

- Linoleic acid

- Others (Including linoleic acid, maleic acid, and stearic acid)



Segment by Application:

- Dimer acid

- Alkyd resin

- Fatty acid ester

- Others (Including dimer acid and fatty acid soaps)



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



