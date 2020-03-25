Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market Latest Rising Trend & Forecast to 2026 - Top Companies Yara, BASF, GreenChem, Cummins Filtration

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2020 -- DEF is used as a consumable in selective catalytic reduction (SCR) in order to lower NOx concentration in the diesel exhaust emissions from diesel engines



Level-3 regulation introduced by Environmental Protection Agency of the US aims at targeting significant reduction in poisonous gases and offers guidelines to improve fuel efficiency of diesel engines. This, coupled with rising automobile sales across the globe, is expected to propel demand for diesel exhaust fluid through 2022. Furthermore, introduction of hybrid selective non-catalytic reduction (SNCR) and selective catalytic reduction (SCR) technologies, which are cost-effective solutions involving low capital cost as well as operational cost, are further anticipated to drive global diesel exhaust fluid market during the forecast period.



Globally, the Diesel Exhaust Fluid (Adblue) market is growing at a CAGR of 10.3 % during the forecast period 2019-2025.



This report studies the Diesel Exhaust Fluid (Adblue) market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.



Segment by Key players:

- Yara

- BASF

- GreenChem

- Cummins Filtration

- CF Industries

- Greenline

- SINOPEC

- Total

- AirLiquide

- Mitsui Chemicals

- KOST USA

- GBZI

- Nissan Chemical

- Shell

- Downs Energy

- Novax

- McPherson Oil

- Blue Sky

- AUSblue



Segment by Type:

- Bulk Storage Tank

- Dispenser

- Portable Containers



Segment by Application:

- Vehicular

- Non-vehicular



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



