Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Diesel Gensets Market in India 2014-2018 market report to its offering

TechNavio forecasts The Diesel Gensets Market in India 2014-2018 with a CAGR of 12.44 percent for the period 2013–2018. Several driving factors and trends will contribute to this growth—all of which will be outlined with detail in this report.



TechNavio’s analysts use a unique methodology to scrutinize individual vendor performance, trends, drivers and challenges, and a number of other factors to provide the most accurate and detailed market research reports possible.



A more specific breakdown of this report’s contents is below.



Breakdown and Forecast for 2014-2018 of revenue for following segments:



- Under 60 kW



- 60 kW-300 kW



- 300 kW-1 MW



- 1 MW and Above



Breakdown of market share for these customer segments:



- Industrial



- Commercial



- Infrastructure



- Residential



Overview and impact analysis of:



- 4 Market Drivers



- 4 Market Challenges



- 4 Market Trends



Market Shares and SWOT Analysis for these vendors:



- Caterpillar Inc.



- Cummins Inc.



- Kirloskar Group



- Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd.



Five Force Model Impact Analysis of:



- Suppliers



- Buyers



- Substitutes



- New entrants



- Market competition



After purchasing any of our reports, you can request a one hour meeting to discuss any questions you may have with our team of analysts.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/146788/diesel-gensets-market-in-india-2014-2018.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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