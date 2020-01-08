Diesel Particulate Filter Market - Global Forecast to 2025

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2020 -- The Diesel Particulate Filter Market (DPF) is primarily driven by the increasing stringency of emission regulations across the globe. The OE DPF market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.29% from 2018 to 2025. From a market size of USD 10.27 billion in 2017, it is projected to reach a market size of USD 24.81 billion by 2025. The DPF aftermarket is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.89% from 2018 to 2025, from a market size of USD 14.47 billion in 2017 to USD 20.59 billion by 2025.



The major players in the diesel particulate filter market are Faurecia (France), BASF (Germany), Tenneco (US), Eberspaecher (Germany), Johnson Matthey (UK), Denso (Japan), Continental (Germany), Bosal (Belgium), Friedrich Boysen (Germany), and NGK Insulators (Japan).



Currently, the Asia Pacific DPF aftermarket is relatively smaller than Europe and North America. The emission regulations in the Asia Pacific countries are not stringent. Hence, the demand for DPF is minimal at present. India, South Korea, and China have seen increased production of diesel vehicles over the last two decades. Also, China and India have the largest vehicle production in the region. However, they have limited penetration of DPF due to lax emission regulations at present. Both these countries have decided to implement stringent emission regulations by 2020. Hence, the demand for DPF is estimated to increase in the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period. However, the aftermarket is projected to remain small as the replacement miles for DPF are significantly more than other components.



Pd-Rh regeneration catalyst is estimated to be the largest segment of the DPF market, by regeneration catalyst, due to its increasing use in most of the passenger cars. Pt-Pd-Rh regeneration catalyst is the fastest-growing segment due to its use in heavy commercial vehicles. The diesel penetration in HCV is the highest among all vehicle types. Thus, to conform to the emission regulations, the use of DPF in HCV would increase drastically during the forecast period.



Silicon carbide is the largest segment of the DPF market, by substrate, due to its large-scale use in passenger cars. It is also the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. Emission regulations in developing countries are projected to increase the use of silicon carbide. The production of passenger cars is significantly higher than commercial vehicles, making passenger cars the largest market for silicon carbide DPF.



With the implementation of Euro V in 2009, the emission regulations in Europe have necessitated the use of DPF. Europe is thus estimated to be the largest on-highway aftermarket during the forecast period. The huge vehicle parc and high diesel vehicle penetration make Europe the largest aftermarket for DPF during the forecast period. In the case of Off-Highway aftermarket, the agriculture equipment segment is projected to have the largest market share by 2025.



