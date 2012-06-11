Diesel Performance Parts, Inc. Launches New Web Featuring Champion Blue Flame

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2012 -- Diesel Performance Parts, INC. (DPPI) is one of the nation’s largest diesel performance warehouse distributors. With over 33 years of diesel aftermarket product experience, DPPI is a premier supplier for Dodge, Ford and GM diesel trucks parts, as well as products for class 6, 7 & 8 trucks, medium-duty trucks, and off-road heavy-duty.



With their warehouse located in Nashville, Tennessee, most customers can receive deliveries within two days or less. DPPI also ships diesel performance parts Internationally. Utilizing in-house technical service, toll-free order lines and a multi-million dollar inventory, DPPI guarantees the right components for all diesel enthusiasts. Contact DPPI at 866-455-7788 at www.dieselperformanceparts.com



Champion Brands Blue Flame® Diesel Motor Oils are a unique, purpose built hybrid synthetic diesel engine oil that combines workhorse high-zinc performance additives, superior protection, advanced polymer technology, and high TBN, supported by a carrier blend of synthetic and conventional base fluids.



In addition, Champion Brands Classic Blue Flame® Diesel Engine Oils deliver unmatched high temperature film strength and lubricity protection, has the muscle to combat oil shear, maximizes and sustains cylinder compression, and is proven to increase engine horsepower and torque.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 55 years. Champion Brands, LLC also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the automotive, racing, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information about Champion Performance Diesel Motor Oils contact your nearest Champion distributor, or call Champion at 800-821-5693 or 660-885-8151. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, or go to www.ChampionBrands.com