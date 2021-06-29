Diesel Power Engine Market Size to Grow $7.9 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 4.6%

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/29/2021 -- According to the new market research report "Diesel Power Engine Market by Operation (Standby, Prime, and Peak Shaving), Power Rating (Below 0.5 MW, 0.5-1 MW, 1.0-2 MW, 2.0–5 MW, and Above 5 MW), End User (Industrial, Commercial, and Residential), Speed, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", is expected to reach USD 7.9 billion by 2025 from an estimated value of USD 6.3 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.6%. In Asia Pacific, increasing electricity demand, and industrialization projects in the countries such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea are the main factors driving the growth of the diesel power engine market in the region. In North America, and Europe the demand for diesel power engines is in large part driven by the investments in datacenters, and other commercial facilities.



The diesel power engine market includes major Tier I and II suppliers like Caterpillar, Cummins, Wartsila, Rolls Royce Holdings, and MAN SE. These suppliers have their manufacturing facilities spread across various countries across Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, and South America. COVID-19 has impacted their businesses as well.



The industrial segment is expected to be the largest diesel power engine market, by operation, during the forecast period



Industries require standby power generation to be used in the case of power outages or voltage fluctuations. Several large industries are in remote locations where distribution supply is unavailable. In such situations, industries need power generation to provide prime power and require other sets of power generation for emergencies. Temporary power supply for projects is another major application in industrial segment. Increased industrial activity and investments in Asia Pacific are expected to drive the demand for diesel power engines.



The Above 1000 rpm segment is projected to dominate the diesel power engine market during the forecast period



Demand for diesel power engines from the industrial and commercial sectors for standby power generation and peak shaving is the major driver for demand in this segment. High-speed diesel engines which operate at speeds of more than 1000 rpm are popular in low- and medium-power engine segments. These high-speed engines offer advantages such as low initial cost, better fuel efficiencies, low maintenance cost, and reduced overhaul frequency and related costs. Industrial and commercial end users prefer diesel power engines of this segment due to their quick-start capability.



Europe is projected to be the fastest growing diesel power engine market during the forecast period



In this report, the diesel power engine market has been analyzed across five regions, namely, Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, South America. High growth in European market is driven by the increased investments in datacenters owing to the demand from global trends, digitalization, analytics, and cloud computing. Key policy decisions by the EU, especially General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which indirectly forces global companies to process European data on European soil, are expected to drive the demand in this area. Emergency standby power is required for datacenters to stay online in spite of the main power grid supply interruptions. These factors are expected to drive the growth of diesel power engines in Europe.



To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes the profiles of some of the top players in the diesel power engine market. The key players include Caterpillar (US), Cummins (US), Wartsila (Finland), Rolls Royce Holdings (UK), MAN SE (Germany), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engine & Turbocharger (Japan), and Volvo Penta (Sweden) are the key players in the global diesel power engine market.



