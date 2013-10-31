Diesel Repair & Performance Partners with WildFire Marketing

Parker, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- In an effort to expand its local online presence, Diesel Repair & Performance, a trusted diesel engine repair specialist in Parker, CO, has formed a partnership with WildFire Marketing, a comprehensive web optimization firm specializing in location-based search engine enhancements.



In forming a partnership with WildFire, Diesel Repair & Performance is seeking to improve its online search visibility and create an extensive virtual presence to benefit customers seeking diesel repair services online. Through WildFire’s services, the company will build upon its local search engine rankings by offering optimized web content, including a robust new website interface with seamless navigation and a recurring source of relevant content through its blog.



“We’ve been a trusted source for diesel engine services for nearly a decade and people have come to trust our expertise,” said Tom Franklin, Owner of Diesel Repair & Performance. “Partnering with WildFire is the next logical step in helping us to reach people that may be in need of our services, but who aren’t sure where to turn. We’re making it easy by growing our online presence and offering people the information they need to learn more about us and get in touch with our business.”



Diesel Repair & Performance specializes in diesel truck service and repair, offering its customers a vast array of crucial services including oil changes, wheel alignments, diesel engine repairs, engine diagnostics, electrical work and more. The company offers bumper-to-bumper service options for class 8 vehicles, heavy duty trucks or small pickups, with no appointment necessary.



Serving Parker and all surrounding areas since 2004, Diesel Repair & Performance is an accredited member of the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and maintains an A rating. The company is also involved with the National Federation of Independent Businesses.



To learn more about Diesel Repair & Performance, its service options or its expertise, please visit the company’s website at http://www.dieselrepairparker.com/.



To learn more about WildFire, its expertise or for more information on its services through WildFire Backoffice, please visit http://www.gowildfire.com/.