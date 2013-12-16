Diet Affects a Dogs Risk of Developing Hip Dysplasia

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2013 -- A dog’s diet may affect his risk of developing hip dysplasia, a debilitating condition characterized by a looseness of the hip joints.



While hip dysplasia is an inherited condition, environmental factors also affect its severity and a dogs’ risk of developing it. Dogs genetically predisposed to developing this condition that are given high-calorie and high-carbohydrate diets are more prone to developing the condition. Moreover, a study of Labrador retriever puppies found that puppies that were free-fed had higher risk of developing the condition than those that were fed with the same food but in controlled portions. In addition, obesity increases the severity of the condition as extra weight puts more stress on a dogs hip joints. All of these examples suggest that dog owners should make sure that they are giving their dogs a balanced and healthy diet.



To help prevent or reduce the severity of hip dysplasia, owners can also make use of a hip and joint supplement for dogs. It should be a part of their diet as it helps prevent and repair damage to their hips, joints, and connective tissues. An example of this supplement is Advanced Hip & Joint Formula by Choice Nutrition Supplements as it contains the essential compounds necessary – chondroitin sulfate, glucosamine, methylsulfonylmethane (MSM) – for the maintenance of the hips, joints, and connective tissues. A bonus is that it also comes in savory chicken flavor, so it is something that dogs will enjoy at the same time.



“My dog loves this product. He thinks it’s a treat! I have tried other products similar to this but he would not eat them. I would have to hide them in other foods. He loves this one! I can just give them right to him. Unfortunately, he was not blessed in then joint department, already having had 2 knee replacements, so he really needs this supplement. It’s wonderful to have finally found one he will take without all the hassle!” – SPaul, Advanced Hip & Joint Formula customer



About Choice Nutrition Supplements

Choice Nutrition Supplements is one of the top producers of 100% natural health products which are made to aid in promoting healthy lifestyles by preventing illness and improving the body’s vital functions. Choice Nutrition Supplements only uses highly efficient, safe and natural ingredients in order to assure optimum health. Choice Nutrition Supplements is dedicated to providing its customers not only dietary supplements, but information that is geared toward living longer, healthier and happier lives.



For further information please contact:

Scott Hayes

321-972-3932

pr@choicenutritionsupplements.com

http://choicenutritionsupplements.com