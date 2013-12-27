Diet and Its Effects on Circadian Rhythms

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2013 -- UC Irvine scientists have recently found that a diet high in fat affects the molecular mechanism which controls the body’s internal clock that helps regulate metabolic functions and circadian rhythm. A disruption in either of these rhythms can contribute to metabolic distress, diabetes, high blood pressure and even diabetes.



The study highlighted the importance of maintaining a low-fat, highly nutritious diet not only to lose or control weight, but also to maintain regular circadian rhythms. Fortunately, the study also found that switching or returning to a more nutritious diet allowed the body to reset these mechanisms and move back toward a healthier circadian cycle.



Circadian rhythms are in charge of monitoring physiological functions in all organisms. The clocks are tracking systems that allow the body to anticipate environmental changes and alter themselves to appropriate activities for a specific time of day. Changes or disruptions in these rhythms have a profound effect on a person’s health. In fact, up to 15 percent of a person’s genes are regulated by the day-night pattern of their circadian rhythm.



Scientists involved in the study did mention that while resetting circadian rhythms can help improve liver function and contribute to better health, it’s not a sole solution. This reprogramming is completely independent obesity levels, and is solely dependent on caloric intake. This shows a remarkable adaptability of the body to change depending on what a person eats, and reminds us all of how much nutrition can affect our health.



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