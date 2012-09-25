Diet Chef Reviews (Updated for 2012) Are Now Available at Articate.com

Wells, Somerset -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2012 -- Earlier in the year Articate.com featured a review of Diet Chef on their website, and in recent days they have updated this review to include up to date information about this particular diet company.



For example the original review mentioned that the Diet Chef service has been used by more than 50,000 customers in the UK, but this updated Diet Chef review points out that more than 75,000 people have now used this service to try and help them lose weight.



Diet Chef is similar to Diet To Go in the United States in that they prepare healthy, low calorie diet meals for people looking to lose weight. Not only that, but they also deliver these meals directly to people's homes throughout the UK so that they can be frozen and warmed up in the microwave when required.



They basically offer two main options. Customers can choose from a 1200 or 1500 calorie per day meal plan. They then have to choose which meals they want from the wide range of meal options that are available from the Diet Chef menu.



Every single meal on the menu, which includes breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks, is prepared by a top chef and is specifically designed to be low in calories. All of the meals combined will be no more than 1200 or 1500 calories in total for any given day.



Therefore when people order a monthly food hamper which contains all of the meals that they have chosen in advance, they know that they will always be able to stick to a strict low calorie diet every single day without fail.



The updated Diet Chef review that appears on the Articate.com website includes a sample menu that lists some of the meals that are available for breakfast, lunch and dinner. These include meals that have been added to the menu in recent months since the last review was written.



