Diet Doc hCG Diets and Weight Loss Plans Announces New Medically Guided Prescription hCG Diet Plans

Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2014 -- The experts at Diet Doc personally guide each patient toward natural, safe, rapid and permanent weight loss with their medically supervised prescription hCG diet plans designed to melt dangerous fat and improve overall general health. There are a number of factors that lead to one being overweight or becoming obese. Typically, those who take in more calories than they burn will experience weight gain. As the body ages, the metabolism slows and this extra weight accumulates and becomes more difficult to lose.



Many companies promote the use of hCG diet plans, however, only utilize homeopathic hCG that does not contain adequate hCG levels to offer any real weight loss results. Diet Doc distinguishes itself from its competitors by offering the most potent form of hCG treatments that is manufactured in their own fully licensed, FDA approved, United States pharmacies. The natural hCG contained within Diet Doc’s hCG diet treatments targets stored body fat in the stomach, thighs and underarms and mobilize that fat so that it is easily flushed from the body. Diet Doc is dedicated to bringing only the highest quality of ingredients to their clients, and offers 6 month prescriptions for all Diet Doc products attained easily from the comfort of the patient’s home.



Diet Doc’s prescription hCG diet plans help to balance essential hormones by helping patients lose weight fast and continue to improve eating and exercise habits. Certified nutritionists work closely with each patient to design diet plans that are compatible with their prescription hCG treatments and are specific to each patient’s personal nutritional needs, while addressing almost any medical issue and fitting neatly into the patient’s lifestyle. This new approach to fast weight loss has enabled thousands of dieters, who have been unsuccessful in losing weight in the past, to lose weight at an amazing pace and lead a more active lifestyle while looking and feeling better than ever before.



The powerful blend of Diet Doc’s strategically designed diet plans with their 100% pure prescription hCG treatments allow the body to naturally, safely and rapidly melt away excess pounds and inches. Because the hCG treatments naturally suppress the appetite and are enhanced with energy boosting Vitamin B12, patients do not report the typical dieting side effects, such as cravings, between meal hunger or sluggishness.



Diet Doc offers incomparable services to dieters across the country, delivering consistent effective prescription hCG diet plans directly to patients' doors. The company's in-house medical weight loss experts guide every patient through their personal health journey by altering diet plans if results begin to taper. Weekly checkup calls are scheduled to assess progress, attitude, and comfort level. This level of personalized service enables the physicians to quickly identify and resolve any weight loss plateaus or other barriers that may be hindering or preventing rapid and successful weight loss.



Diet Doc’s prescription hCG diet plans are designed for all body shapes and sizes and for those who are struggling to lose that last difficult 10 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. With plans available to fit comfortably into almost any budget, Diet Doc makes weight loss and a healthier future possible for everyone.



Diet Doc Contact Information:

Want Diet Doc Special Offers? Sign up here: Click to Join



San Diego, CA

(888) 317-5545

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/?rid=mm



Twitter: DietDoc10

Facebook: DietDochcg