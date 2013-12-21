Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2013 -- Diet Doc now offers their clients the best travel diet plan to help them stay slim during the holidays. To begin Diet Doc’s best travel diet plan, dieters only need to complete a confidential, online health questionnaire and schedule a phone or internet consultation with a Diet Doc physician. During this initial consultation, the physician will isolate potential underlying causes of weight gain and recommend and prescribe natural hCG treatments that will help the patient lose weight fast – even during the best travel season of the year. Because Diet Doc’s exclusive treatments work to control cravings while simultaneously targeting stored body fat, dieters will be able to easily consume a healthy, low calorie diet plan and begin to lose weight fast.



Where earlier prescription hCG diet plans encouraged dieters to follow a dangerously low, 500-calorie-per-day, diet plan, Diet Doc is one of the only programs that has used advanced science and medical understanding to modernize outdated hCG treatments. Unfortunately, Diet Doc competitors continue to market their treatments as safe and effective but, because they only work with a risky caloric intake, place dieters in danger of serious health consequences. Diet Doc has modernized their best travel diet plans and hCG treatments so that their clients are able to lose weight fast while consuming a diet of almost double that of the competition without compromising results.



Especially during this busy holiday season, where dieters are making their best travel plans and visiting family and friends, the temptation to indulge in unhealthy, fattening foods may overtake their goals for fast weight loss. Combining Diet Doc’s natural supplements, appetite suppressing diet pills and fat burning treatments with a healthy, low calorie meal plan will allow dieters to easily stick with their diet plan and lose weight fast. And, because Diet Doc understands that determining which foods are low in fat and calories, and will not cause weight gain, can be challenging, they offer unlimited consultations with certified nutritionists available six days per week. Should patients have questions about healthy food options, need assistance in planning low calorie meals or simply need guidance and support during their weight loss journey, the Diet Doc team remains available to provide answers and encouragement.



This exclusive weight loss protocol has already helped thousands of clients easily lose weight fast and reach their weight loss goals, with some losing up to almost a pound of excess and embarrassing fat per day. In fact, in a recent Diet Doc in-house survey, an overwhelming majority of patients reported rapid and effecting weight loss without any of the negative side effects sometimes experienced when reducing caloric intake.



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