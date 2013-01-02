Diet Doc Weight Loss Plans Introduces the Nation's Only Prescription Strength 7-Keto DHEA Weight Loss Pills for Fast Weight Loss

Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2012 -- Diet Doc Weight Loss Plans has introduced the nation’s only prescription strength 7-Keto DHEA weight loss pills; the newest and the most effective addition to their exhaustive line of dietary products. 7-Keto DHEA is touted as the most effective and easiest new diet supplement, especially when it comes to targeting troublesome belly fat. Developing prescription strength 7-Keto DHEA was not possible until recently due to the difficulty procuring the active ingredients. Though a couple of over the counter (OTC) versions are available, they do not have enough active ingredients to be effective. Diet Doc is extremely excited and proud to be the first organization in the USA to introduce prescription strength 7-Keto DHEA weight loss pills; a perfect addition to their existing line of healthy diet supplements and products. Eligible clients can consult with a Diet Doc physician nationwide via the Telehealth system and receive a prescription for new 7-keto DHEA from an in-house physician.



A hormone produced by glands near the kidneys, DHEA (dehydroepiandrosterone) helps the body burn stored fat through the production of heat (thermogenesis) and by boosting metabolism. Apart from increasing thyroid gland activity and improving lean body mass and building muscle, DHEA also enhances memory, slows the process of aging, and boosts immunity. 7-Keto DHEA, a natural byproduct of DHEA is capable of triggering the best possible results when used alone or in conjunction with the prescription diet designed by Diet Doc Weight Loss Plans. This dynamic tool has been featured on the Dr. Oz show several times as a weight loss miracle. 7-keto DHEA also helps reduce cortisol levels which can cause weight gain especially in high stress individuals. These non-stimulating and caffeine free prescription weight loss pills also help people combat unwarranted weight gain as they grow older and their metabolism slows down. The best part is, unlike DHEA, 7-Keto DHEA produces none of the side effects related to DHEA because it doesn't convert to estrogen or testosterone.



These prescription strength 7-Keto DHEA weight loss pills from Diet Doc also contain L-Tyrosine, an amino acid which helps in the conversion of T4 (inactive) to T3 (active thyroid hormone). L-Tyrosine is a combination of tyrosine with phenylalanine and garcinia cambogia, a fruit extract that is also used in many over-the-counter diet aids as an effective appetite suppressant. Patients at Diet Doc can make the most of these prescription strength 7-Keto DHEA weight loss pills that are available for just $29.99 per week.



About Diet Doc

Diet Doc is the nation's leader in prescription only, pure hCG weight loss plans, offering the most comprehensive and successful collection of prescription and non-prescription diet products and services. For over a decade, Diet Doc has been producing the most effective weight loss, safely and at a fraction of the cost of expensive alternatives. Pricing plans are available to fit even the tightest budget, making dieting affordable for anyone nationwide via the most advanced Telehealth system in America.



