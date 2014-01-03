Diet & Food Program That Can Reverse Kidney Damage Now Online

Paramus, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2014 -- There are actually around 220 million folks around the world experiencing kidney damage. With this pandemic on us and the mainstream option of prescription drugs, diet and meal plans is among the most essential part to reversing kidney disease. The mainstream treatments for kidney disease, for example medications and dialysis, have been growing over the past twenty years and will only continue to grow and grow.



It has been studied, researched and proven that keeping an appropriate food and meal plan can help to keep the kidney disease from getting more serious, and in addition will help in reversing kidney damage.



Now you ask, can a food and diet regime improve kidney damage? Indeed, and it has helped thousands of people already! And exactly what is the correct diet and foods to consume and why don’t doctors inform men and women regarding this? The easy response is medical professionals are certainly not skilled, trained or educated in nutrition and the way it helps the renal, kidney, system.



The treatment options from most medical doctors and mainstream medicine for kidney damage is to put people on dialysis when their kidneys fail and use medications to slow down the disease before initiating dialysis. Sadly, health care medical professionals never understand diet and food plans in how they help kidney damage.



You can find a diet program with herbs and foods that can be incorporated into an everyday diet which can help reverse kidney damage and improve symptoms. This diet program in fact has been employed in numerous countries around the world particularly Hungary, Asia and France and also other nations for over 30 years now.



This unique diet program should be thought about an important element of a kidney healing system to reverse kidney damage, and controlling important minerals.



List of Foods That Can Reverse Kidney Damage



In the diet program to reverse kidney damage men and women need to ingest low potassium fresh fruits and reduced potassium greens which can have high levels. Fruit and veggies like celery, berries (especially glowing blue berries, strawberries and raspberries), have so many positive benefits.



Another one of the natural ingredients useful for preparing foods is baking soda and apple cider white vinegar helps the kidney to function far better and maintain the level of acidity to stay low.



More ways to reverse kidney damage is by avoiding unhealthy foods, like steak, high caloric beverages and alcohol is essential to avoiding to helping the kidneys performance. After a self-disciplined life and sticking to the dietary plan with mild exercising reversal kidney damage can be seen.



About Healthy Kidney Publishing

This article was presented by Healthy Kidney Publishing and staff. Healthy Kidney Publishing puts out quality information about how people can stop, improve or slow down kidney damage. To learn more about their program called, “The All Natural Kidney Health & Kidney Function restoration Program” which has helped the lives of many people visit their website at http://www.healkidneydisease.com



Healthy Kidney Publishing is founded by Robert Galarowicz N.D. who is the author of the program. As a kidney sufferer himself he understands what people with kidney disease are going through. He has dedicated his life to providing help to people with kidney damage.



Visit his website by clicking the link below … Reverse Kidney Damage Today!



There is a free video about 7 things you can do to improve kidney damage.



Also, visit Healthy Kidney Publishing’s other website at http://www.drrobertg.com/kidneydisease which has another free video about common foods to avoid with kidney disease and 5 kidney protecting nutrients.



Media Contact

Healthy Kidney Publishing

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Paramus, NJ 07652

support@healkidneydisease.com