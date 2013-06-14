Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2013 -- The Center for Disease Control illustrates the implicit benefits of consuming more vegetables and fruits, in general healthy diet foods. The CDC reports that "Healthy diets rich in fruits and vegetables may reduce the risk of cancer and other chronic diseases." Incorporating the aid of leading nutrition scientists, Diet Doc has created diet foods specifically for their clients while on a prescription hCG diet.



In addition to these new healthy diet foods, Diet Doc allows clients to eat as many green vegetables as they want, adding to great overall health, and coupled with fast weight loss provided by the hCG diet. If healthy meal ideas are needed, patients can purchase the Diet Doc hCG diet cookbook for healthy and nutritious recipes.



Just a few of the food options recommended by the expert at Diet Doc include plenty of spinach, broccoli, lettuce, cabbage, cucumbers, kale, chard, celery and asparagus, as well as onions, fennel, tomatoes, beet greens, and radishes. The common thread among these diet foods is a very low calorie count and plenty of vitamins, minerals, and fiber. Each of these healthy diet foods promote great overall health, facilitate fast weight loss while on a prescription hCG diet plan, and best of all, aid in the prevention of deadly diseases.



Realizing that busy people may not have time or the effort necessary to prepare fresh healthy meals daily, Diet Doc has developed an entire line of nutritious, pre-packaged healthy diet foods that adhere to recommendations for great health by leading nutritionists, but also save time without sacrificing nutrition. The company’s healthy diet foods are scientifically designed to include the maximum amount of nutrition necessary to lose weight fast on the hCG diet, and to compliment the patient’s intake of fresh fruits, vegetables, and meat in order to stave off between-meal cravings and learn that diet food can actually taste good.



Diet Doc's main objective in creating its new healthy line of diet foods is for the dieter to not feel as though they were eating diet food, but rather enjoying a tasty mélange of delicious food that just happens to be extremely healthy also. The result is an individually tailored menu of healthy foods that is created by expert weight loss physicians and nutritionists and considers the specific client's overall weight loss goals, the nutrition necessary to facilitate fast weight loss while on a prescription hCG diet, and all important ability to facilitate long term weight maintenance.



Diet Doc's healthy diet foods rich in green leafy vegetables like kale, lettuce, and spinach as well as savory dishes like hearty chili mix or delicious chicken gumbo mix make losing weight simple and delicious. Diet Doc's entrees are free of anything artificial, they do not contain sugar or artificial sweeteners; everything is natural and compatible for the hCG diet.



