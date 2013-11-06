Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- Dieters in Vermont who have tried to eliminate belly fat by eating diet foods and following weight loss recipes have quickly discovered that, while in time they may lose weight fast, this diet change alone will not provide them with the fast results they are searching for. Diet Doc understands that to see quick results, weight loss recipes and diet foods need to be enhanced with belly fat burning supplements, diet pills and prescription hormone treatments. Dieters in Vermont who have chosen to follow this simple, effective protocol have already started to lose weight, with many losing up to almost a pound of excess body weight per day, or up to 20 unhealthy pounds per month.



Once patients make the decision to begin losing weight with Diet Doc’s prescription hormone diet plans, they will begin working with certified nutritionists to learn about weight loss recipes and diet foods that actually target belly fat, and fat in other hard to reach areas of the body. Diet Doc nutritionists have been highly trained not only in the most effective diet foods for losing weight, but also in creating weight loss recipes that taste delicious and help patients stick with their dieting goals. Clients will spend time learning about diet foods that are particularly effective for their individual needs, including their age, gender, health history and lifestyle preferences. Together with the Diet Doc team, patients will create weight loss recipes for breakfasts, lunches and dinners that will leave them feeling full and satisfied without causing weight gain.



Because Diet Doc recognizes that most of their clients are eager to see fast results and quickly notice a slimmer, healthier figure, their diet plans and weight loss recipes are enhanced with prescription hormone treatments, diet pills and supplements that help to control the appetite while increasing the speed that patients burn belly fat. Each potential patient will consult with a Diet Doc physician to discuss their underlying causes of weight gain and to determine which supplements and treatments will work best to eliminate belly fat and fat in the underarms and thighs. Unlike other prescription hormone diet plans, following an initial consultation, each Diet Doc client will receive a one-year prescription for exclusive, fat burning treatments and can order their supplies over the phone or the internet. Because Diet Doc is dedicated to ensuring the privacy and confidentiality of each patient, they do not require their patients to travel to potentially embarrassing face-to-face meetings and diet clinics, as many other prescription hormone diet plans do.



Diet Doc’s prescription hormone treatments contain 100% naturally produced hormones that mobilize belly fat and effectively flush it out of the patient’s system. Using these treatments in combination with healthy diet foods and personalized weight loss recipes allows patients to see nearly immediate fat loss results and has made Diet Doc programs the nation’s leader in medically supervised weight management. In fact, in a recent in-house survey, an overwhelming majority of patients, 97%, reported fast and easy fat loss without cravings, fatigue or weakness.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



Twitter: DietDoc10

Facebook: DietDochcg