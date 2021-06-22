Summer Is Here!!! Fight Inflammation and Lose Weight - Dr Lori Shemek PhD Joins Nathalie Botros on Say Yes. Be Happy Show

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/22/2021 -- Dr Lori Shemek, bestselling author of How To Fight FATflammation!; Fire-Up Your Fat Burn! Beginner's Guide to Intermittent Fasting and The Ketogenic Key is known as "The Inflammation Terminator".



She has made it her mission to educate the public on the toxic effects of certain foods and lifestyle choices and how they create inflammation in the body resulting in weight gain and poor health. Her expertise has been featured in or on CBS The Doctors TV, ABC TV show Good Morning Texas health expert, has been featured on CNN, Time, NPR and Fox News, The Ricki Lake Show, Oprah.com, and many others.



She will join Nathalie Botros on June 22nd, 2021 to discuss about fighting inflammation, smart and healthy ways to lose weight and find optimal health.



Terminate Inflammation and Lose Weight! Tune in LIVE on Tuesday June 22nd at 9am Pacific time - 12 noon Eastern at https://www.voiceamerica.com/episode/131783/the-show-where-you-fight-inflammation-and-lose-weight



Say Yes. Be Happy Show is a show about finding positivity and saying yes on every aspect of life. It airs live every Tuesday at 9:00am Pacific Time on the Voice America Variety channel. Listeners can catch the podcast on-demand at their convenience at https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/4018/say-yes-be-happy



Nathalie Botros, psychotherapist, author, coach is the Bon-Vivant girl with the sole purpose of spreading happiness on everyone. Each week she interviews guests from different fields to show you how to find the silver lining and various ways to Say Yes and Be Happy in life.



