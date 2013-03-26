Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2013 -- Many Americans have struggled with excess weight for an entire lifetime, trying one fad diet after another only to lose weight initially and then regain. For over a decade, Diet Doc has helped thousands of Americans lose weight fast and keep it off by providing each patient a team of specially trained fast weight loss experts specializing in the art of losing weight quickly and safely and leading patients to a lifetime of improved health.



Diet Doc’s new diet meal plans now offer patients a proven safe and effective method of rapidly losing unwanted and unhealthy fat while catering to individual bodily factors for every patient. At a fraction of the cost of most diet plans, Diet Doc’s prescription hCG diet plans fit comfortably into most budgets making dieting affordable to almost everyone. An in-house professional with evaluate each new patient for nutrition needs, focusing on developing healthy diet meal plans that both provide optimal health during lower caloric intake and work in conjunction with bodily factors to trigger fast weight loss.



Subsequent to information obtained in an extensive evaluation and doctor consultation, each patient will receive personalized diet meal plans, designed by certified nutritionists and specific to each patient’s dietary and nutritional needs. Diet Doc combines a healthy diet, high in protein and low in carbohydrates, with prescription hCG, typically administered once per day. In addition, Diet Doc offers a delicious and nutritious assortment of diet foods and snacks, as well as prescription and non-prescription vitamin and mineral supplements and fat acceleration aids to complement prescription hCG and the diet meal plans. Following the diet meal plans, along with regulated doses of prescription hCG, is proven to provide patients with a safe and effective method of fast weight loss. At Diet Doc, safety is priority and patients can feel confident in the knowledge that prescription hCG is derived from human sources and that all prescription products are manufactured in FDA approved pharmacies in the United States using the highest quality of standards.



The hCG diet originated in the 1950’s when Dr. A.T.W. Simeons discovered that this powerful hormone was effective in producing fast weight loss when combined with an extremely low caloric intake. Diet Doc has spent decades researching, modifying and modernizing the original diet plan and has developed the nation’s leading medically supervised prescription hCG diet plans, proven safer and more effective than Simeon’s original diet plans. Prescription hCG contains a hormone that suppresses the appetite as well as prevents muscle loss during dieting. When used in conjunction with Diet Doc’s patient specific diet meal plans, professional guidance and medical supervision, prescription hCG has the ability to stimulate the hypothalamus, triggering the body to release stored fat into the bloodstream to burn for energy. By following the personalized diet meal plans, along with prescription hCG, patients will notice pounds and inches disappearing from areas such as underarms, hips, thighs and belly, typically difficult to target areas. The expert weight loss staff is dedicated to helping all Americans lose weight fast and safely and is available 6 days per week for consultation lending unlimited support, guidance, and encouragement from the beginning to the end of each patient’s fast weight loss experience, long after weight loss goals have been achieved. Each patient’s journey is supervised and monitored with constant communication to assure a safe and successful dieting experience.



