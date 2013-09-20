Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- In recognizing the need for stability during dieting, Diet Doc has introduced new hCG diet meal plans, individualized for each patient’s specific nutritional and caloric needs, and capable of producing the best results safely. Prior to making the commitment to losing weight to enjoy a slimmer, leaner and healthier body and mind, prospective dieters will complete an extensive, yet quite simple, medical evaluation followed by an in-house doctor consultation. Because Diet Doc utilizes the most current technology, both of these tasks can be completed by picking up the phone or logging onto the computer.



Diet Doc’s board certified fast weight loss physicians review the patient’s entire system using the information provided by patients via a detailed yet quick and easy questionnaire, identifying and resolving any issues that may be hindering fast weight loss. Also based on this information, certified nutritionists are able to create hCG diet meal plans that are specific to each patient’s personal nutritional and medical needs, designing every plan to fit comfortably into each patient’s particular lifestyle.



These new custom-tailored diet meal plans are supplemented with Diet Doc’s prescription hCG, which is available nationwide, delivered directly to patients’ doors, and typically administered once daily under medical supervision. Benefiting from decades of exhaustive research, this hormone has been found to play a key role in the body’s ability to burn old and stored fat that has been trapped in the body’s cells.



The powerful combination of prescription hCG and the customized diet meal plans triggers the hypothalamus to target this stored fat to be released into the bloodstream and burned as the body’s primary source of energy, leaving muscle mass almost entirely intact. To aid its hCG diet meal plans, Diet Doc has enriched its prescription hCG to include essential Vitamin B12 which provides an added boost of energy to the dieter, while also naturally suppressing the appetite. Dieters that follow the company’s custom hCG diet meal plans, along with administration of prescription hCG, are reporting fast weight loss, primarily in the most difficult and stubborn areas of the body, such as the belly, underarms, hips and thighs, all without loss of energy or between meal cravings. This is due to the unique nature of prescription hCG, which literally targets the areas on the body which contain “abnormal fat” stores, and depletes them.



The Diet Doc hCG diet plan is not another fad diet, but rather an all-inclusive safe, natural, and fast weight loss plan that offers anyone the opportunity to enjoy a lifetime free from the burden of unhealthy, cumbersome, and embarrassing excess fat, regardless of many medical conditions and regardless of the number of pounds that must be lost. The company’s nutrient-rich and delicious hCG diet meal plans are individually customized to be effective despite almost any medical condition and for those that wish to lose 10 pounds to those that must lose 100 pounds or more.



Diet Doc’s professional staff is passionate in their dedication to the medically safe, healthy and fast weight loss experience of each client and work collaboratively from beginning to end to produce the most effective results for each patient. Each patient’s diet experience is medically supervised and monitored with constant communication and the company’s specially trained, fast weight loss experts are available six days per week for consultation and eager to lend unlimited support, guidance and encouragement for the duration of each patient’s diet journey, providing the essential tools to achieve long term health and weight maintenance.



A delicious and nutritious selection of diet foods and snacks are available, as well as an impressive collection of prescription and non-prescription vitamin and mineral supplements, all specially formulated and manufactured in the U.S. in FDA approved pharmacies. Diet supplements, available by prescription only, such as Ultra Burn, Slim Down and the newly developed 7-Keto DHEA, all designed to accelerate results, may also be prescribed if necessary.



Providing the safest and healthiest diet meal plans, coupled with regulated doses of medically supervised pure, prescription hCG, and combined with a level of service unparalleled by competitors, has resulted in Diet Doc becoming the most trusted and reliable fast weight loss company in the country, helping thousands look and feel better than ever before.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

800-272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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