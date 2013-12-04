Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2013 -- Diet Doc has launched a new monthly diet newsletter, and invites everyone to take advantage of special discounts and promotions simply by signing up. This new health focused diet newsletter is packed full of the latest health information, diet tips, recipes, and coupons on great diet products and services, helping patients lose weight and live healthy. Diet Doc’s goal is to help everyone, in any part of the country, to lose unhealthy excess weight. The professionals are constantly searching for innovative ideas and approaches to make their diet plans the safest and most rapid means of losing weight.



By utilizing the most current technology, the company now has the ability to reach those in even the most remote locations in the country. Patients that are interested in improving their health by losing excess weight can simply call the company to complete a medical evaluation and speak directly with a board certified fast weight loss physician to begin their life changing weight loss journey.



For a limited time, new and old clients who sign up to receive the monthly Diet Doc diet newsletter will now receive 10% off coupons that they can use toward Diet Doc programs, supplements and products to increase the speed that they are able to lose weight. In addition, each newsletter includes special discounts to each subscriber which are transferable.



-Interested readers need only click here to subscribe to the Diet Doc monthly diet newsletter.



New and existing patients will not only receive valuable health and diet information, but will also receive special discounts and promotions.



And, in addition to the educational benefits delivered each month, those clients who sign up for the monthly diet newsletter will also receive bonus coupons and discounts on all Diet Doc products through their registered email account. As always, Diet Doc strives to make losing weight as convenient and comfortable as possible for each client; therefore, all coupons can be used over the phone or the internet. Once patients place their order, they will receive their shipments at their home or office without the hassle of having to travel to a weight loss clinic.



Diet Doc’s innovative approach to fast weight loss has helped thousands lose unwanted and unhealthy excess weight without costly, embarrassing and time consuming visits to weight loss clinics. For added convenience, all diet products are delivered directly to qualified patient’s doors and include a Certificate of Analysis, performed by a third party laboratory, detailing the quality and quantity of all active ingredients.



Diet Doc Contact Information:

Sign up for Diet Doc’s Mailing list here:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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