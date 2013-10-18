Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- A concerning new trend for people in Texas, and many people across the United States who are trying to lose weight fast, is through an unhealthy diet of worms. What is usually considered an urban myth, the idea that consuming a diet of worms will assist with fast and easy weight loss, has been steadily gaining attention, trending on social media, and has people in Texas trying this dangerous experiment. Fortunately, patients now have a safe and effective alternative to replace their diet of worms and can easily lose weight fast with Diet Doc’s exclusive treatments that contain naturally higher hormone levels to target excess fat and flush it from the patient’s body. Combining higher hormone levels with a healthy, low calorie meal and snack plan has already delivered effective results to thousands of patients, with some losing up to almost a pound of embarrassing extra fat per day.



The theory behind being able to lose weight fast by following a diet of worms stems from the idea that, many years ago, before the modernization that most have become accustomed to today, it was common for the human body to host a variety of worms. But, because of diet, hygiene and other lifestyle changes, most human bodies do not contain worms. Some believe that this absence of worms has created an internal imbalance responsible for various illnesses and diseases. The solution proposed was to introduce tapeworms to assist in regaining that balance and researchers have suggested that an additional side effect of consuming a diet of worms is being able to lose weight fast.



Supporters of this dangerous diet of worms believe that introducing tapeworms into the body means that the food a person eats will be split between the human and the worm, allowing them to lose weight fast without reducing their caloric intake. However, there are dangerous consequences associated with a diet of worms and research showing that the amount of actual calories ingested by the tapeworm is not significant enough to allow a dieter to ignore other healthy lifestyle habits made up of good eating and exercise. Fortunately, those interested in being able to lose weight fast now have a safe, natural alternative with prescription strength hormone levels that will allow them to see immediate results without risking their health.



Patients interested in safe, fast weight loss with prescription strength hormone levels only need to complete a confidential online health questionnaire and schedule a phone or internet consultation with a Diet Doc physician. The physician will determine the underlying causes of weight gain and prescribe hormone treatments that contain higher hormone levels to attack fat in hard to reach areas of the body. While patients are encouraged to consume a healthy, low calorie diet in conjunction with their higher hormone levels, Diet Doc’s current plans have taken the research of the early hormone diet plans and have advanced that research to allow today’s patients to consume a caloric intake of almost double that of the early programs. This innovation is something that only Diet Doc’s hormone programs have been able to achieve and has made Diet Doc’s programs the nation’s leader in medically supervised weight loss.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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