In another attempt to provide the most advanced medical weight loss solutions to clients nationwide, Diet Doc has created exclusive, prescription-only 7-keto DHEA weight loss pills, available after free consultation with one of their in-house physicians. DHEA is a respected new diet solution, but until now, the powerful diet hormone has not been available in prescription form, thus lacking the potency to enact true results. DHEA is the most abundant endogenous steroid hormone circulating through the human body. Thus, DHEA is thought to be beneficial to improve strength, memory, female reproductive health, and lower risk of cardiovascular disease. Diet Doc physicians decided that in order to produce results to their stringent requirements, they must develop their own proprietary formulation of 7-keto DHEA to match an already superior medical weight loss program.



Currently, Diet Doc is the nation's only purveyor of this potent weight loss pill, making it available after consultation with an in-house physician. Thanks to the improved national Telehealth system, patients across America can consult with a Diet Doc physician; receive a complimentary evaluation, and finally a prescription for this new diet pill. Clients need only log onto Skype, any other videoconferencing software, or simply call Diet Doc personally to receive consultation. This procedure, deemed "Telehealth", has been approved for safety and deemed the most efficient way for physicians to connect with patients concerning nonemergency medical consolations. 7-Keto DHEA accelerates fat loss by increasing thermogenesis which in turn increases metabolic rate. Another advantageous side effect of 7-Keto DHEA is the reduction in cortisol levels in the body, known to contribute to weight gain in those with heightened levels during stressful times. When combined with an already extremely successful hCG diet from Diet Doc, 7-Keto DHEA diet pills produce fast weight loss safely without compromising effectiveness.



Diet Doc's new 7-Keto DHEA diet pills contain no caffeine or stimulants, making them safe for those who cannot consume caffeine. New 7-Keto DHEA diet pills contain a proprietary blend of 125mg of pharmaceutical grade DHEA and 250mg of pharmaceutical grade L-Tyrosine, responsible for converting the body's inactive thyroid hormone T4 into the active version T3 which in turn adds to the pills effectiveness for weight loss. Tyrosine can be found naturally in dairy products, meats, fish, eggs, nuts, beans, oats, and wheat. It is most often associated with counteracting the weight gain associated with increased stress levels. With 2 pills daily, clients can experience all of the natural benefits of 7-Keto DHEA, including lowered cortisol levels and increased metabolic rate for fast results.



About Diet Doc

Diet Doc is the nation's leader in prescription only, pure hCG diet plans, offering the most comprehensive and successful collection of prescription and non-prescription diet products and services. For over a decade, the company has been producing the most effective results, safely and at a fraction of the cost of expensive alternatives. Pricing plans are available to fit even the tightest budget, making weight loss affordable for anyone nationwide via the most advanced Telehealth system in America.



