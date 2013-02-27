Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2013 -- Diet Doc recently formulated new and improved prescription diet pills. Slim Down and Ultra Burn work in different ways to balance metabolism and produce weight loss, naturally and effectively. These new diet pills are made from all natural ingredients, and are available after consultation and prescription from a Diet Doc physician. The proprietary concentration of all natural ingredients in Diet Doc's new diet pills has been specially formulated for maximum effectiveness and compliance with their hCG diet plans.



Prescription Slim Down was designed to counteract common dieting setbacks like mental dullness, fatigue, and metabolic slowdown, all of which are common during dieting. All natural ingredients like vitamin B12 allow dieters to avoid feeling run down or overly fatigued during a weight loss diet, thus helping to sustain long term dieting commitment.



Prescription Slim Down has a healthy list of essential vitamins and minerals to improve energy levels, cognitive function, and metabolic balance. With an all natural design, prescription Slim Down is an ideal diet aid for those interested in replenishing essential nutrients lost during lower caloric intake, as well as those looking for an energizing boost without resorting to dangerous stimulants like ephedra. In addition to B12, Slim Down diet pills include herbal extracts like green tea, apple cider vinegar, hoodia, guarana extract, yerba matte extract, and grapefruit powder. Each of these ingredients works in unison to aid metabolic balance and increase metabolic function, ultimately leading to fast weight loss and more energy during a low calorie diet.



As for Diet Doc's other all natural diet pills, Ultra Burn, these also contain all natural fat burners proven to increase thermogenesis and melt fat naturally such as Methionine, Inositol, L-carnitine, Chromium, Caffeine, and a number of vitamins that constitute the B complex group of vitamins such as B1, B2, B3, B6, etc. Not unlike new prescription Slim Down, new Ultra Burn has been found to help prevent common dieting side effects like fatigue, metabolic slowdown or plateau, and increase thermogenesis, the body's inner fire that consumes calories. Both Slim Down and Ultra Burn can be used alone to produce weight loss or in conjunction with Diet Doc's prescription hCG diet plans. When coupled with an hCG diet, these diet pills produce the best natural weight loss, free from chemically altered substances and other side effects that consumers have come to associate with prescription weight loss aids.



Diet Doc is the nation's leader in hCG weight loss plans, offering the most comprehensive and successful collection of prescription and non-prescription diet products and services. For over a decade, Diet Doc has been producing the nation's most effective weight loss, safely and at a fraction of the cost of expensive surgeries. Diet Doc is available nationwide via the most advanced Telehealth system in America. Pricing plans are available to fit even the tightest budget, making Diet Doc's hCG diet affordable for anyone.



