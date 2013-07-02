Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2013 -- News headlines often report on the important physical health consequences associated with weight gain and, while it is imperative that these concerns are addressed, many fail to consider the additional mental and psychological effects of obesity. A new story reported by ABC News highlighted some surprising effects that obesity can have, including effects on finances and medical care. Diet Doc’s hCG diets were designed to help people address health concerns, social stigma and more through their uniquely designed fast weight loss programs that utilize powerful and effective prescription diet pills.



Premature birth, infertility and an increased risk for developing cancer are just some of the physical ailments that accompany obesity and have overweight people looking for effective diet pills as a solution for fast weight loss. But individuals should also consider how obesity affects other areas of their lives including sleep disruption, bullying, a decrease in quality medical care and even being paid less by employers. As pointed out by ABC News, a George Washington University School of Public Health study found a strong connection between greater obesity and shrinking wages. Patients who want to end their struggle with weight and end the negative effects of obesity with fast weight loss are ideal clients for Diet Doc’s hCG diets.



Through a combination of powerful prescription diet pills and healthy, nutrient rich meal plans, patients will achieve fast weight loss and learn the skills necessary to maintain their weight for the future. Diet Doc understands that overcoming initial fat loss hurdles can be challenging and created hCG diet plans to offer an easier path to fast weight loss. During the initial phase of the program, patients will calorie load by eating foods higher in fat and calories so that the transition to a low calorie diet will be more comfortable. Diet Doc physicians will also prescribe diet pills that effectively suppress the appetite to curb cravings and overpowering hunger. These prescription diet pills will give patients additional assistance in transitioning to lower calorie meals while mobilizing excess and embarrassing fat storage.



While Diet Doc’s hCG diets encourage a lower calorie intake, certified nutritionists develop meal plans for patients that are full of essential elements and minerals and assure that patients are receiving all the nutrients the body requires. Diet Doc’s team of physicians, nurses and certified nutritionists are specially trained in how the body responds to prescription diet pills and hCG diets, the most effective methods for fast weight loss and the best resolutions for ending the negative effects of obesity. Patients will work closely with the Diet Doc team to design healthy meal plans that remain low in calories so the patient will continue to lose weight, but still leave patients feeling satisfied and full of energy. Diet Doc created hCG diets to help their patients achieve fast weight loss but they are also committed to helping patients achieve a healthier, happier lifestyle overall and to ending the negative side effects of obesity.



