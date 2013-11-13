Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2013 -- For dieters in Texas struggling to lose a few pounds or more, following a liquid diet may seem like the only choice for fast weight loss. But, following a liquid diet could produce harmful results and dieters may not be getting the essential elements and minerals that their bodies need. Fortunately, Diet Doc now offer’s their clients a combination of extremely effective diet pills and a healthy, low calorie meal plan that allows dieters to consume more calories than competing weight loss programs, and still see fast results. Thousands of Diet Doc patients have already taken advantage of these exclusive prescription hormone diet plans and, with the help of Diet Doc's new diet pills, are able to quickly shed unwanted extra weight without cravings, fatigue or weakness.



Because dieters in Texas believe that they key to successful weight loss is through extreme calorie reduction, beginning a liquid diet to cut out calories appears to be an attractive weight loss option. But, depending on how a liquid diet is conducted, eliminating solid foods could result in malnourishment, or worse, and could leave lasting effects on the patient’s overall health. With this principle in mind, Diet Doc created their prescription hormone diet plans to offer their clients a safe and comfortable alternative to drastically reducing their caloric intake.



Once patients decide to begin losing weight with Diet Doc programs, they will consult with a specially trained physician and begin developing a personalized diet plan around their specific weight loss needs. Depending on the varying causes of weight gain, patients will be prescribed treatments, supplements and diet pills designed to address their needs and increase the rate at which the patients see results. These supplements and diet pills are often featured on the television as weight loss miracles because they are able to control the appetite while targeting excess, stored body fat for safe but effective results.



One of the more popular diet pills often seen on the television are the 7-Keto DHEA supplements that accelerate fat loss by elevating metabolism and by increasing thermogenesis. Without having to follow a liquid diet, these powerful diet pills increase the active thyroid hormone T3, which results in an elevated metabolism and an increase in fat loss. And, while these supplements are recommended to increase fat loss, Diet Doc also features treatments that contain saffron extract to aid in appetite suppression. Saffron extract became widely recognized after it was highlighted it for its beneficial uses in eliminating emotional overeating.



Unlike other diet programs, Diet Doc’s prescription hormone diet plans have become the nation’s leader in medically supervised weight loss because they are able to help dieters overcome a variety of causes of weight gain. By including weight loss supplements and ingredients that are proven to work, as well as their own, exclusive fat burning treatments, patients are able to see nearly immediate results without drastic calorie reduction or liquid diets. In fact, in a recent in-house survey, an overwhelming majority of Diet Doc patients, 97%, reported fast and easy weight loss without any negative side effects or harmful consequences.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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