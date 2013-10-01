Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2013 -- Although there are many people looking for ways to lose weight fast, many of those people are unable to successfully lose weight because of intense cravings that can cause overeating. Fortunately, Diet Doc’s hCG diets offer their patients a pain free, comfortable transition to a slimmer, healthier figure through a combination of healthy eating and prescription diet pills. Diet Doc’s hCG diets have been so successful in helping their patients lose weight fast that their unique protocol has become the nation’s leading medically supervised weight loss program. Even those patients seeking a weight loss clinic in Orlando can now participate in the nationwide Diet Doc hCG diet plan.



After an initial consultation with a Diet Doc physician, patients will receive a prescription for available supplements, saffron extract diet pills, and other important ancillary medication offered with hCG diets. These fast weight loss aids, when used in conjunction with nutrient rich meals and snacks, burn excess and embarrassing fat and effectively suppress the patient’s appetite. During the patient’s first physician consultation, they will be advised as to which diet pills will best aid them in reaching their weight loss goals. Because patient progress is closely monitored throughout their hCG diets, these supplements and diet pills can be alternated or changed throughout the program to make sure that the patient is able to lose weight fast and at a pace that is safe and efficient.



Diet Doc’s hCG diets utilize powerful hCG treatments to mobilize excess fat supplies and quickly flush them from the patient’s body. Naturally produced by pregnant women, the hCG hormone acts as a protective barrier for the growing fetus. Should the mother not have immediate access to food, hCG mobilizes stored fat supplies to provide the fetus with nutrition. During this process, the mother’s structural fat and muscle mass remains untouched. When used as a weight loss tool for hCG diets, the hCG hormone encourages the body to eliminate unnecessary fat from the patient’s body. This hormone also acts as a potent appetite suppressant and allows Diet Doc patients to reevaluate their unhealthy eating patterns and begin consuming healthy foods that are high in nutritional content. This natural diet system is available across the country with the ease of a telephone call. Patients in Orlando Florida who must lose weight to regain lost health are encouraged to contact the company.



In addition to hCG treatments, Diet Doc patients also use saffron extract diet pills to burn fat and hCG diet plan lose weight fast. These diet pills have proven that they can successfully take inches from patients’ waistlines without nagging hunger and cravings. Because saffron extract diet pills promote a healthy lifestyle, patients have reported less overeating, snacking and cravings for sugary foods, which has allowed them to lose weight fast.



Thousands of Diet Doc patients have been able to successfully lose weight fast, but they have also been able to sustain their weight loss over time, something that fad diets have been unsuccessful in achieving. By providing unlimited support and guidance to Diet Doc patients, well after the patient has completed their hCG diet, patients can remain on track and continue eating nutritious foods to maintain their weight loss for a healthier, happier future.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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