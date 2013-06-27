Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2013 -- As the body ages, the metabolism naturally slows and often results in unwanted and unhealthy weight gain, typically accumulating in the belly, hips and thighs. Diet Doc has recently announced the addition of specially formulated Slim Down diet pills, designed to complement hCG diet plans by targeting weight loss in those difficult to lose areas. When used in conjunction with Diet Doc’s hCG diet plans, patients are reporting weight loss of nearly one pound per day of unhealthy and embarrassing excess fat free from harmful side effects.



Diet Doc has refined, refurbished and modernized the outdated 1950s hCG diet, developed by Dr. A.T.W. Simeons, creating a healthier, natural and more effective means to lose weight fast. By following tailor made hCG diet plans that are unique to each patient's nutritional, medical and lifestyle needs, Diet Doc has guided thousands toward a future of improved health by losing dangerous, embarrassing and unhealthy excess weight while also providing the tools to sustain long term weight maintenance.



Diet Doc's new Slim Down diet pills are an herbal extract which functions to block the body's absorption of sugar while naturally suppressing the appetite. Fortified with Vitamin B12, each capsule provides dieters with an extra natural boost of energy alleviating the typical sluggishness often associated with dieting. With caffeine equal to approximately 2 cups of morning java, Slim Down diet pills do not contain strong stimulants, such as ephedra or phentermine, both found to make the dieter jittery and nervous.



Specially formulated Slim Down diet pills are available to Diet Doc clients by prescription only and subsequent to a through yet simple medical evaluation and doctor consultation. Continuing to provide Americans with the safest and most effective weight loss available on today's market, Diet Doc prescription products are specially formulated by expert weight loss doctors and manufactured in FDA approved pharmacies in the United States utilizing the highest quality standards.



Diet Doc has guided thousands toward a future of improved physical and emotional health by creating personalized hCG diet plans, pure prescription products, and a level of service unparalleled by competitors. Each patient's weight loss journey is medically supervised and monitored with constant communication and the professional and dedicated staff is available 6 days per week for consultation and eager to lend unlimited support, guidance and encouragement long after the initial fat has disappeared.



Diet plans are customized for specific medical needs and for those who have struggled to take off that last 10 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. At a fraction of the cost of most diet plans, prescription hCG diets fit comfortably into almost any budget, making fast weight loss possible for everyone.



The professionals at Diet Doc urge anyone who has been unsuccessful in the past to call today to schedule a free and confidential consultation and join those enjoying a more productive, active and healthier lifestyle by losing excess weight with new prescription Slim Down diet pills.



Diet Doc Contact Information

San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/hcg-diet/

Twitter: DietDoc10

Facebook: DietDochcg