Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/24/2013 -- The body’s metabolism naturally slows as the body ages, quite often resulting in weight gain, which typically accumulates in the most stubborn areas to lose, such as the belly, hips, underarms and thighs. Patients who complement Diet Doc’s prescription hCG diet plan protocol with Slim Down prescription diet pills are noticing the loss of excess pounds and inches in those most difficult areas. Because Slim Down prescription diet pills contain caffeine equal to only two cups of coffee, patients are losing weight rapidly without suffering jittery, nervous side effects.



Diet Doc's Slim Down prescription diet pills are an herbal extract that blocks the body's absorption of sugar while naturally suppressing the appetite. Fortified with 5000 mcg of Vitamin B12, each capsule provides dieters with an extra boost of energy that alleviates the typical sluggishness often associated with dieting. Slim Down prescription diet pills do not contain strong stimulants, such as ephedra or phentermine, which make the dieter jittery and nervous.



In addition to Slim Down diet pills, Diet Doc offers an impressive collection of prescription and non-prescription vitamin and mineral supplements, as well as a healthy and delicious assortment of diet foods and snacks. These prescription products cannot be found on store shelves and are available to qualified Diet Doc clients by prescription only and subsequent to a satisfactory medical evaluation and doctor consultation. Continuing to provide Americans with the safest and most effective weight loss available on today's market, Diet Doc prescription products are specially formulated by expert weight loss doctors and manufactured in FDA approved pharmacies in the United States utilizing the highest quality standards.



Diet Doc has guided thousands toward successful weight loss and improved physical and emotional health by creating personalized hCG diet plans, offering only pure prescription products, as well as a level of service unparalleled by competitors. Each patient's weight loss journey is medically supervised and monitored with constant communication and the professional and dedicated staff is available 6 days per week for consultation and eager to lend unlimited support, guidance and encouragement well after the initial fat has disappeared.



Diet Doc’s prescription hCG diet plans are individually customized for specific medical needs and for those who have struggled to take off those last 10 pounds, or those who must lose 100 pounds or more in order to restore health. At a fraction of the cost of most competitors’ hCG diet plans, Diet Doc’s prescription fast weight loss plans fit comfortably into almost any budget, making weight loss possible for everyone.



The professionals at Diet Doc urge those who have been unsuccessful in the past to call today to schedule a free and confidential consultation and join those that are enjoying a more productive, active and healthier lifestyle by losing excess weight.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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