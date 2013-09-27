Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- As the body ages, metabolism slows, often resulting in unwanted and unhealthy weight gain. This excess fat typically accumulates in the belly, hips and thighs, making fitting into clothes difficult, forcing one to choose loose fitting, more comfortable clothing to avoid revealing the bulging midsection. Diet Doc has recently announced specially formulated, prescription strength diet pills that naturally accelerate weight loss, targeting fat in those difficult to lose areas. When used in conjunction with prescription hCG diet plans, it is not unusual and, actually quite typical, for patients to report an amazing loss of nearly one pound per day of unhealthy, unwanted and embarrassing excess fat.



Diet Doc has lead thousands of Americans down the path to improved health by losing excess fat with the nation’s leading medically supervised prescription hCG diet plans. The specially formulated prescription diet pills are another welcome addition to the diet plans, accelerating weight loss while avoiding the side effects of over the counter diet pills.



Ultra Burn, a specially formulated fat loss accelerant, combines essential and powerful ingredients which function to accelerate weight loss for patients following prescription hCG diet plans. Prescription strength Slim Down, fortified with Vitamin B12, provides an added energy boost for dieters, as well as promoting accelerated weight loss. Each weight loss pill, containing 100 mcg of chromium, an essential part of the glucose tolerance factor in the regulation of blood sugar, enhances weight loss without side effects.



A factor that has been shown to play a key role in the inability to lose excess weight may be excess cortisol, a steroid hormone that is released into the bloodstream during times of incessant or chronic stress. 7-Keto DHEA, the most recently released prescription diet pill, reduces cortisol levels leading to more rapid, safe and successful weight loss.



In addition to prescription Ultra Burn, Slim Down and 7-Keto DHEA, Diet Doc also offers specially formulated prescription strength Green Coffee Bean Extract, Raspberry Ketones and hCG sublingual tablets. In-house studies reveal that the powerful combination of prescription hCG and professionally designed diet plans that are complemented with the powerhouse prescription diet pills turns the body into a fat burning machine.



Diet Doc’s diet pills cannot be found on stores shelves and are available by prescription only to clients subsequent to a detailed medical evaluation and doctor consultation. The company remains steadfast in the commitment to provide everyone the opportunity to lose weight fast, safely and successfully. Clients can feel confident in the knowledge that all prescription products are manufactured in FDA approved pharmacies in the United States using the highest quality standards.



By providing all patients with the tools that are essential for successful and rapid weight loss, while also offering education to continue to make healthy food choices to sustain long term health and weight maintenance, unlimited support and guidance, specially formulated essential supplements and a level of service unparalleled by competitors, Diet Doc has become the leader in medically supervised prescription diet plans and has transformed the lives of thousands of Americans.



Call today to learn more about the nation’s leading fast weight loss plans and to begin the transition to a life without the burden of unhealthy and embarrassing excess fat.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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