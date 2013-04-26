Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2013 -- The effects of obesity are far-reaching. Eating habits, as well as countless other factors can influence a woman’s weight, including childbirth, hormones, age, and genetics. It is well known that obesity and carrying extra pounds can lead to a myriad of physical health problems, but the not-so-frequently talked about issue is that carrying around extra weight can actually have a major impact on a woman’s sexual health with extra pounds affecting the libido and causing women to feel less desirable. Following a healthy diet and losing excess weight will not only increase energy levels, but may also improve the libido, restoring confidence and fostering a positive attitude and increased self-esteem. In fact, studies show that losing as little as 10 pounds appears to even stimulate sex hormones.



Diet Doc’s hCG diet plans for women begin with the completion of a convenient yet comprehensive evaluation followed by a doctor consultation. This allows physicians to review and evaluate each woman's entire organ system, discovering any poorly performing organs or other possible diet hindrances. A written report of the findings will be forwarded to the client, along with any doctor recommendations for overall improvement. Certified nutritionists create individual hCG diet plans based on each woman's dietary and nutritional needs, as well as anticipated weight loss goals.



Tailor made diet plans are developed for women of all ages, sizes and shapes with no two plans being completely identical. Prescription hCG, available in sublingual tablets, injectable solution and oral drops, will be dispensed to be used in conjunction with each woman's customized diet plan. Prescription hCG, typically administered once daily and used in conjunction with the individualized diet plans, results in women losing weight rapidly and safely, and because hCG injectable solution is enhanced with energy boosting Vitamin B12, energy levels remain high and metabolism remains balanced.



Prescription hCG has the ability to stimulate the hypothalamus to trigger and release years of stored and trapped excess fat into the bloodstream. Because the body is not receiving excess carbohydrates, this trapped fat will be burned when energy is needed. Simply by following Diet Doc's prescription hCG diet protocol, women are reporting an average loss of up to one pound per day from the typically most stubborn and difficult areas of the body, such as the hips, thighs, underarms and belly.



Diet Doc’s specially trained fast weight loss staff works diligently to uncover the underlying metabolic, hormonal and/or cellular toxicity that may be causing weight gain or preventing weight loss and are available 6 days per week lending unlimited support, guidance and encouragement during each woman's journey to a future of increased confidence and improved intimate relationships.



Obesity can compromise, not only a woman's physical health, but mental health, self-esteem, confidence and libido, as well. Diet Doc offers medically supervised diet plans designed to produce fast weight loss, helping women of all sizes and shapes lose weight fast, increase libido and enjoy more satisfying intimate relationships through renewed confidence. Call Diet Doc today to talk to a fast weight loss consultant and to schedule a free consultation.



