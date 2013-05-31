Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2013 -- Menopause or peri-menopause, also referred to as the "change of life", typically occurs later in a woman's life and signifies the end of the reproductive capabilities. Common menopause symptoms associated with the hormone level changes that occur include emotional changes, mood swings, depression, lethargy and sleep problems. In addition, a woman's risk for obesity increases when she reaches peri-menopause and menopause.



Research conducted at Louisiana State University, reported by Livestrong suggests that menopausal women experience a shift in their bodies as fat distributes itself to the abdominal area rather than the lower body, creating a "muffin top" effect. Excessive abdominal fat, or belly fat, is linked closely with other conditions, such as heart disease, a leading cause of death among American women. Also reported is that a woman's risk for the development of breast cancer may increase by up to 20 percent when gaining 20 pounds or more following menopause. Losing excess weight and managing weight in a healthy manner can help reverse, prevent or help treat all these risk factors.



Obesity is a complex condition that is influenced by multiple factors, including age and the transition into peri-menopause and menopause. Women may find themselves eating more in response to hormonal changes, and commonly reaching for high-calorie comfort foods, leading to excessive weight gain. Although hormonal changes during peri-menopause and menopause do play a role in weight gain for women; dietary and lifestyle changes hold greater influence.



Decades of scientific research have revealed that prescription hCG, when administered in a medically supervised setting, coupled with tailor made and personalized hCG diet plans that are specific to each woman's nutritional requirements, are safe and effective in producing fast weight loss, which in turn, offers relief for peri-menopause and menopausal weight gain, thus reducing the risk of developing a myriad of weight-related diseases while transitioning into this next phase of life.



A simple phone call is the first step toward losing excess weight, which leads to a reduction in peri-menopause and menopause weight gain and can result in a happy outcome during the transition into this next life phase. A comprehensive, yet uncomplicated medical evaluation and doctor consultation are first completed, which can be performed in the comfort of one's own living room via Skype or phone. Based on this information, certified nutritionists will develop diet plans that are patient specific and designed to fit comfortably into each woman's lifestyle. hCG, available by prescription only, will be prescribed to be used in conjunction with the diet plans and is typically administered once daily. The combination of prescription hCG, coupled with the customized hCG diet plans signals the brain to target, release and burn stored fat that has been trapped in the body, typically in the most difficult to lose areas, while naturally suppressing the appetite and preventing muscle loss during dieting. The result of this powerful combination has resulted in 98% of Diet Doc clients losing one pound or more per day with no side effects.



By offering safe and effective fast weight loss to women, Diet Doc has helped thousands transition into what can be the most carefree, happy and healthiest time of their lives. Diet Doc urges all women to call today to schedule a free consultation and to prepare to look and feel better than ever before by losing excess weight.



