Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- With the aging process, men tend to lose muscle which causes the body to burn calories more slowly. This lost muscle is replaced by fatty tissue, typically accumulating in the belly. Because the excess belly fat circulates through the liver, the risk for developing a myriad of weight related diseases, including diabetes, heart attack, hypertension and sleep apnea, is significantly increased. In an effort to increase overall health for men, Diet Doc has created new specific diet plans for men, focusing the underlying causes of weight gain in aging men.



Men who are interested in practical, sensible and simple weight loss can begin the journey by simply dialing the phone or logging onto the computer. Because Diet Doc utilizes the most current technology, men in even the most remote areas of the country, seeking out a weight loss clinic in Tennessee can lose weight fast and safely from the comfort of their own home.



Based on information obtained during a detailed, yet simple, medical evaluation and doctor consultation, certified nutritionists will design diet plans that are unique to each man’s nutritional, medical and lifestyle needs. These diet plans are rich in essential nutrients and incorporate a wide range of delicious and nutritious food choices making the diet plan simple, yet interesting.



Prescription medication, available in painless injectable solution, sublingual tablets or oral drops, can also be prescribed and is typically administered once daily. This powerhouse combination turns the body into a fat burning machine by signaling the brain to target stores of old, trapped fat. This fat is then released into the bloodstream to be burned as the body’s primary source of energy resulting in the noticeable and rapid loss of pounds and inches.



Each man’s diet experience is medically supervised with scheduled weekly communication to assure the safest and most effective Diet Doc fast weight loss journey. This personalized service allows the physicians at Diet Doc to closely monitor each man’s weight loss and to identify and resolve any issues that may be hindering fast weight loss, before it becomes a problem.



By offering only pure, 100% prescription medication and weight loss aids, all manufactured in FDA approved pharmacies in the United States, along with individualized diet plans geared toward melting dangerous belly fat, Diet Doc offers the country’s most trusted and reliable prescription hCG diet plans for men, creating a future of improved health free from weight related disease one man at a time.



In addition to prescription diet aids, Diet Doc offers a delicious assortment of diet foods and snacks, as well as prescription and non-prescription vitamins and mineral supplements that are essential to healthy dieting.At a fraction of the cost of most diet plans for men, the company has individual diet plans to fit comfortably into even the tightest budget, making fast weight loss affordable and available to almost everyone, even those outside the reach of a weight loss clinic in Tennessee.



To begin burning dangerous and embarrassing belly fat, call Diet Doc today to schedule a free and confidential consultation.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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