Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2013 -- Men tend to lose muscle as they age, the rate at which calories are burned decreases and muscle is replaced by fatty tissue. Excess fat typically accumulates in the abdominal region, creating a spare tire effect, where it then circulates through the liver, increasing the risk for metabolic problems, such as diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease. Because belly fat poses very serious and significant health risks for men, Diet Doc has created diet plans for men that are strategically designed to specifically target this dangerous belly fat.



The professionals at Diet Doc have helped thousands of men successfully and safely lose excess fat with their easy to follow prescription hCG diet plans for men without leaving the comfort of their own home. By simply calling the company, a medical evaluation and in-house doctor consultation can be completed. Qualified men will then work closely with nutritionists who are trained in the science of safe and fast weight loss for men to design diet plans, enhanced with prescription only hCG treatments, that will fit neatly into each man’s lifestyle while being compatible with almost any medical condition, eliminating dangerous and unhealthy belly fat just in time for summer.



Diet Doc’s diet plans for men are easy to follow and incorporate prescription hCG treatments with nutritionist designed nutrition plans, allowing up to 1250 calories daily without compromising results. Patients report that the menu options are interesting while the fast weight loss is motivational. These hCG diet plans, when combined with Diet Doc’s 100% pure prescription hCG, turns the body into a fat burning machine by signaling the brain to target fat stores. This excess fat is forced into the bloodstream and burned as the primary energy source.



Because Diet Doc’s prescription hCG naturally suppresses the appetite, as well as being specially formulated to include energy-boosting Vitamin B12, men are losing weight at an amazing rate without suffering from energy loss or between meal cravings.



Diet Doc’s hCG is available by prescription to men across the country, delivered directly to their doors, and cannot be found in retail stores. Prescriptions can be filled using the internet or by calling the company. To ensure the safest and most effective weight loss for each man, all prescription products are manufactured in the U.S. in Diet Doc’s own, fully licensed, FDA approved pharmacies. For added convenience, all diet products will be delivered directly to each man’s door, eliminating costly and time consuming visits to doctors and local weight loss clinics.



The professional fast weight loss experts at Diet Doc urge every man who needs to improve their health by losing excess fat to call today to schedule a free and confidential consultation and to learn more about the nation’s leader in easy to follow diet plans for men.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



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San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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