Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2013 -- While obesity adversely affects men and women equally, studies show that male obesity is on the rise in America, with most men carrying excess fat in the abdominal region, now indicating a significantly higher risk of developing countless conditions, including high blood pressure, heart disease and high cholesterol leading to heart attack. Men typically have a more carefree attitude and very rarely worry about their weight or the long term consequences of what they eat, especially if weight is concentrated in the belly. Too many times in America, overweight and obese men avoid taking steps to lose unhealthy excess abdominal fat only to receive a wake-up call in the form of a heart attack or a diagnosis of diabetes.



With society and the media tending to focus more on women looking good and staying slender, men typically demonstrate little motivation to lose weight. Spending much of their time at work, eating on the run, and avoiding making healthy food choices throughout the day will universally lead to men accumulating more excess fat. Diet Doc resolves that it is never too late to begin the fight against male obesity, and has developed convenient and uncomplicated prescription hCG diet plans for men that are capable of burning an average of one pound of excess fat per day without the grueling exercise or disgusting frozen meals.



Diet Doc makes their hCG diet plans available to men across the country. By simply calling the company's in-house physicians, or even utilizing Skype, patients in even the remotest areas of the country can take advantage of the nation's leading prescription hCG diet plans for men, avoiding the inconvenience of scheduling an appointment and waiting in a doctor's office, which men are notoriously reluctant to do. During the Skype meeting, each man will be evaluated by a Diet Doc physician to determine the safest and most effective diet plan and hCG treatment. Based on information obtained during the meeting, uncomplicated diet meal plans are created by certified nutritionists and customized to each man's specific needs to be used in combination with prescription hCG. The dynamic combination of medically supervised prescription hCG and the personalized diet plans instructs the brain to trigger, release and burn years of trapped and stored belly fat, leading to improved health initially, and a future of reduced risk for contracting dangerous weight related disease.



Prescription hCG is made available in injectable solution, sublingual tablets and oral hCG drops. Due to the convenience and its ability to promote more fast weight loss, injectable hCG solution has become the favorite method of hCG delivery among men. This powerful hormone has been reformulated and enhanced with energy-boosting Vitamin B12, while also preventing muscle loss during dieting and provides men with the ability to lose weight rapidly without experiencing diet-related fatigue and loss of energy.



The experts at Diet Doc know that losing excess belly fat can lead to a longer, healthier and more fulfilling future for all men while avoiding countless weight related diseases. With pricing plans designed to fit comfortably into almost any budget, Diet Doc makes diet plans for men affordable to almost everyone and is confident that no other medical weight loss provider can offer safer or more effective services at a lower cost to patients.



Call Diet Doc today to schedule a free consultation and to begin the journey toward a healthier, more active lifestyle by losing excess belly fat.



