Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- A recent study, published in The Journal of Women & Aging, and reported by Medical News Today, reveals that the majority of 50+ women are unhappy with their appearance. This study, rather than focusing on the negative, leans toward the positive in an effort to uncover the secrets of those women who are satisfied with their looks, with satisfaction defined as having a body size equal to their preferred size. Of 1,789 American women who participated in the study, only 12% showed satisfaction with their body size, with 56% of these women concerned with belly fat. Diet Doc’s diet plans for women can help all midlife women look and feel better with improved mood and increased confidence by losing unhealthy excess weight.



By designing prescription hormone diet plans for women, Diet Doc has helped thousands improve their general overall health, while boosting confidence and self-esteem by safely with rapid loss of unwanted and unhealthy excess fat. The company utilizes the latest nutritional science to create plans specifically designed for the personal needs of each woman. Certified nutritionists, who are specially trained in the science of safe and reported by fast weight loss, work closely with each woman to create diet plans that are specific to each woman’s personal nutritional needs while assuring that the plan fits comfortably into each woman’s busy lifestyle.



Women find the prescription hormone diet plans for women interesting, the wide range of food choices unrestrictive, and the fast weight loss motivating. The diet plans are rich in essential nutrients and healthy, lean proteins, while limiting unhealthy sugars and fats. These diet plans, when coupled with Diet Doc’s 100% pure prescription hormone, target and melt old, stored and trapped fat. Women who follow the prescription hormone diet plans for women are boasting the very rapid and quite noticeable loss of pounds and inches in the most stubborn areas, such as the belly.



Prior to the administration of Diet Doc’s 100% pure prescription hormone, women will first complete a thorough medical evaluation and doctor consult, both of which can be accomplished from the client’s own home by simply dialing the phone or logging onto the computer. Review of this information allows the company’s board certified fast weight loss physicians to evaluate the entire organ system and to uncover any underlying metabolic, hormonal and/or cellular toxicity that may be causing weight gain or hindering weight loss.



Each woman’s life changing transition is guided by the expert fast weight loss team and progress is monitored with scheduled weekly checkup calls. This level of personal services enables the doctors to make adjustments to the prescription hormone diet plans if a weight loss plateau is detected and to quickly identify and resolve any other stumbling blocks that may be preventing or hindering fast weight loss.



Prescription hormone diet plans for women are uniquely designed for women of all ages, shapes and sizes, and available for those who are struggling to take off that difficult last 10 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. And now, by using the most current technology, women nationwide can look and feel better than ever before without costly and time consuming visits to weight loss clinics.



The experts at Diet Doc encourage women of all ages, shapes and sizes to call today to schedule a free and confidential consultation.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



Twitter: DietDoc10

Facebook: DietDochcg