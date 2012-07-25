Diet Plans That Get Results Analyzes a Study Linking a Spice to Potential Spinal Cord Injury Treatment

Halifax, Nova Scotia -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2012 -- A California based university study suggested that curcumin, an antioxidant in the Indian spice turmeric, plus docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), could potentially maintain or improve the walking ability of individuals with spinal cord damage.



According to this study, healthy diets for weight loss inclusive of those compounds could reverse some effects of cervical myelopathy, a degenerative disease affecting the spinal cord.



"This ailment is a common condition of aging that typically negatively affects walking difficulties due to the spinal canal constricting. Surgery can only do so much to widen the canal and forestall greater damage. Technically, it cannot undo damage to the spinal cord itself,” said K. Chatman, founder of Diet Plans That Get Results.



The university’s scientists only studied rats exhibiting symptoms similar to cervical myelopathy. They observed that rats fed with curcumin and DHA had fewer walking troubles than those on a diet loaded with saturated fat and sugar.



“I would not get my hopes up for this type of diet potentially reversing some if not most of spinal cord damage; since this study has yet to be duplicated on humans,” said Mr. Chatman.



For several years turmeric has provided many health dividends. With its unquestionably anti-inflammatory qualities, turmeric has served either as a remedy or preventive measure against an assortment of conditions, including cancer and ulcer.



“Turmeric has been part of Chinese and Indian medicine systems since it serves as an effective digestion aid, arthritis palliative, menstruation regulator, and etcetera. Prepared as a paste, turmeric can be used to treat eczema and wounds,” K.A. Chatman said.



Best known as an ingredient in curry powder, turmeric has subterranean stems that could be laid under the sun, pulverized, and ingested. Some health shops sell turmeric extracts, pills, and teas.



“Keep in mind that it may be difficult to view turmeric as a viable treatment for any health condition in the U.S. due to the low number of clinical trials or experiments. Thus, it is essential to seek advice from medical experts before using this herb,” Mr. Chatman concluded.



