Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2013 -- With rates of obesity and weight-related diseases on the rise, the government has focused health care initiatives on targeting those looking to achieve their best weight loss goals. Previous studies indicate that prevention campaigns have had a positive impact on reducing social problems such as smoking, drug use and teen pregnancy; however, despite an increase in health care funding to combat the growing rates of obesity, statistics show that people are failing to achieve their best weight loss goals. Diet Doc’s hCG diet plans specifically target the needs of each individual patients to determine the most effective methods for reducing fat, decreasing risks for weight-related diseases and improving the overall quality of life.



As reported on by Medical News Today, a new study conducted by the University of Missouri considered the impact of government funded health care initiatives on the overall well being of the United States’ population. Lead researcher, Charles Menifield, and his colleagues considered health care expenditures, food consumption, diet plans and physical activity levels when compared with varying obesity rates around the country. They found that higher consumption of fruits and vegetables and physical activity directly correlated to lower obesity rates while higher rates of smoking correlated with higher obesity rates. Their results indicate that not only are direct best weight loss initiatives not effective, but combining these initiatives with multiple issues at once may produce better results because weight gain is clearly connected to other social problems. Diet Doc designed their hCG diet plans while taking this principle into consideration and incorporate overall lifestyle changes as a foundation for achieving best weight loss goals.



All potential Diet Doc patients initially complete an extensive health care questionnaire to determine whether there are any internal imbalances or organ malfunctioning that may impede patients from achieving their best weight loss goals. Diet Doc physicians will determine which medically supervised weight management aids, including prescription strength hCG treatments, are most appropriate for the patient and will prescribe the patient’s aids as part of hCG diet plans following their health care consultation.



Utilizing hCG treatments during the beginning of their diet plans to suppress the appetite and mobilize excess and unnecessary fat storage will allow patients to consume fewer calories and achieve initial best weight loss goals. Diet Doc is also committed to helping patients maintain their weight in the future by creating complete lifestyle changes that include healthy eating and leading more active lives. Patients will work closely with certified nutritionists to design their hCG weight loss plans and to learn about foods that have high nutritional value but still leave patients feeling full and satisfied. Using hCG diet plans to tackle weight gain not only aids in resolving America’s obesity epidemic, they also help patients transform their unhealthy habits into healthy, active lifestyles for longer futures.



