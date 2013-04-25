Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2013 -- The gallbladder, a small, pear-shaped organ located beneath the liver, functions to store and release bile which aids digestion. Studies have revealed that those that suffer from obesity may produce high levels of cholesterol; leading to the over-production of bile, which itself contains more cholesterol than can be dissolved. Gallstones, which are generated from this cholesterol overload, are clusters of solid material that form in the gallbladder for a variety of reasons, including obesity, and may occur as one large stone or many small stones varying in size from golf ball-size to those as small as a grain of sand. Hundreds of thousands of Americans are hospitalized annually and undergo surgery as a result of this extremely painful condition. Diet Doc has created prescription strength, medically supervised hCG diet plans that are proven to achieve fast weight loss safely, as well as offer nutritional tools and education in the development of healthy food choices to enjoy enduring weight loss success and to avoid the development of gallstones.



In the 1950s, Dr. A.T.W. Simeons discovered that human chorionic gonadotropin, or hCG, causes the body to release "abnormal fat ' into the bloodstream for easy energy consumption, when administered in small doses. Diet Doc has used decades of research to develop their modernized version of the outdated, unhealthy Simeons hCG diet. Improving the original hCG diet by increasing the allowable daily caloric intake, as well as providing pure prescription strength hCG combined with nutritionist-designed, patient specific diet plans, has allowed Diet Doc to help thousands of Americans lose excess weight safely and quickly. hCG is available to clients by prescription only and subsequent to an extensive yet simple evaluation that can take place either via Skype or the telephone. Based on this information, each patient will be afforded personalized diet plans which are specific to their particular dietary and nutritional requirements.



Patients who follow the Diet Doc prescription hCG diet plans are excitedly boasting a loss of up to one pound per day of unhealthy, cumbersome and embarrassing excess weight. Because prescription hCG naturally suppresses the appetite, and also includes an addition of energy-boosting Vitamin B212, patients are losing weight without hunger, cravings or loss of energy. Each patient's fast weight loss journey is medically supervised during the course of initial weight loss and up to a year after goals have been achieved. By pairing each patient with a fast weight loss coach, support at Diet Doc is limitless with medical consultants available 6 days per week to lend guidance and encouragement, or physicians to alter diet plans if results stall.



Experts agree that the long-term effects of a weight loss program will benefit one's general health. Obesity has an easily identifiable and equally preventable negative effect on the body and increases the risk for disease and illnesses, including painful gallstones. Patients who complete Diet Doc's prescription hCG diet plans will lose weight fast and safely, thereby enjoying a healthier lifestyle and, oftentimes, avoiding the potential risks and side effects associated with invasive surgery and long term medications for conditions such as gallstones.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

1-888-934-4451

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

www.hcgtreatments.com/hcg-diet/



Twitter: DietDoc10

Facebook: DietDochcg