Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2013 -- Benefiting from decades of research, combined with the expertise and knowledge of doctors, nurses and nutritionists, all specializing in the science of nutrition and fast weight loss, Diet Doc has created the leading medically supervised prescription hCG diet plans in the nation. By utilizing the latest nutritional science to create diet plans that are rich in essential nutrients, Diet Doc has helped thousands that have been unsuccessful in the past to lose unhealthy excess weight.



hCG is available to Diet Doc clients by prescription only and subsequent to a thorough, yet uncomplicated, evaluation considerate of each patient's age, gender, medical history and lifestyle. Following a doctor consultation, and based on this information, certified nutritionists will create diet plans that are specific to each patient's nutritional needs. Each program is uniquely developed with emphasis on achieving optimal weight loss with focus on safety and improved long term health and weight maintenance. The diet plans, when coupled with prescription hCG, will result in safe, yet fast weight loss with patients reporting the obvious loss of pounds and inches within days of beginning the diet. Prescription hCG is made available in injectable solution, sublingual tablets and prescription grade oral hCG drops, with injectable hCG the most preferred method among patients.



hCG, a hormone that is found in the developing placenta of pregnant women, triggers the hypothalamus to access fat stores for energy, thus burning “abnormal” or stored fat. The “abnormal” fat is typically stored in the difficult to lose areas, such as the thighs, hips, underarms and belly. hCG injections, when used in conjunction with a nutritious low calorie hCG diet, cause the patient to experience a feeling of satiety without loss of energy, despite the reduction in caloric intake.



The improved medical diet plans include only pure prescription medication. Diet Doc’s prescription hCG is refined to a simple glycoprotein, contains a natural bio-identical hormone and is not a metabolic steroid, a new growth hormone or a stimulant. Diet Doc remains steadfast in the commitment to provide the safest and most effective means of fast weight loss available on today's market and offers only prescription products that are manufactured in FDA approved pharmacies in the United States.



Support and encouragement are an essential element during any weight loss program. Diet Doc patients are never alone during the journey toward improved health. The professional weight loss staff is passionate about helping everyone achieve desired goals and is also available for consultation and to lend unlimited support and guidance before, during and even after the excess fat has disappeared to assure long term weight maintenance.



Personalized diet plans will be created for clients who are struggling to lose that stubborn last 10 pounds to clients that need to lose 100 pounds or more. Call today to schedule a free consultation and to join the thousands of Americans who have successfully achieved healthy and fast weight loss, and to enjoy a lifetime free of unhealthy and unwanted excess fat.



